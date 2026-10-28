Erdoğan, Macron discuss UN leadership, bilateral ties in call

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed bilateral relations, regional and global developments and the selection of the next United Nations secretary-general with French leader Emmanuel Macron in a phone call on Oct. 27.

During the conversation, Erdoğan stressed that the next U.N. chief “should possess the vision and experience needed to restore the organization’s role as a center of multilateral diplomacy and effectively implement necessary reforms,” according to a statement issued by his office.

The two leaders also reviewed the process of selecting a successor to current U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, whose second five-year term is due to end in December.

Erdoğan invited Macron to attend the COP31 leaders summit, which Türkiye is scheduled to host. Macron, meanwhile, congratulated Erdoğan on Türkiye’s Republic Day, celebrated annually on Oct. 29.

The phone call came as Ankara prepared for a visit by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who traveled to Türkiye at Erdoğan’s invitation.

In a statement posted on social media, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said the two presidents were set to review cooperation between Türkiye and Kazakhstan across a range of areas and discuss steps to further develop relations.

The talks were also expected to cover current regional and global issues, Duran said.

Tokayev was received by Erdoğan at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, where the two leaders were to hold bilateral talks and attend an official welcoming ceremony.

The visit was expected to focus on political relations, economic cooperation, trade and energy, according to media reports. The two sides were also expected to sign agreements and other documents intended to expand cooperation.

The talks are expected to go beyond bilateral relations, with the two leaders also exchanging views on regional and international developments.

Türkiye and Kazakhstan maintain close ties based on shared historical, linguistic and cultural connections. Both countries are also members of the Organization of Turkic States, a grouping that seeks to strengthen cooperation among Turkic-speaking countries.

Tokayev’s visit comes ahead of a summit of the Organization of Turkic States, which he is also expected to attend. The meeting provides an opportunity for Ankara and Astana to discuss ways to deepen cooperation and strengthen solidarity across the Turkic world.