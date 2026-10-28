Erdoğan, Macron discuss UN leadership, bilateral ties in call

Erdoğan, Macron discuss UN leadership, bilateral ties in call

ANKARA
Erdoğan, Macron discuss UN leadership, bilateral ties in call

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed bilateral relations, regional and global developments and the selection of the next United Nations secretary-general with French leader Emmanuel Macron in a phone call on Oct. 27.

During the conversation, Erdoğan stressed that the next U.N. chief “should possess the vision and experience needed to restore the organization’s role as a center of multilateral diplomacy and effectively implement necessary reforms,” according to a statement issued by his office.

The two leaders also reviewed the process of selecting a successor to current U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, whose second five-year term is due to end in December.

Erdoğan invited Macron to attend the COP31 leaders summit, which Türkiye is scheduled to host. Macron, meanwhile, congratulated Erdoğan on Türkiye’s Republic Day, celebrated annually on Oct. 29.

The phone call came as Ankara prepared for a visit by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who traveled to Türkiye at Erdoğan’s invitation.

In a statement posted on social media, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said the two presidents were set to review cooperation between Türkiye and Kazakhstan across a range of areas and discuss steps to further develop relations.

The talks were also expected to cover current regional and global issues, Duran said.

Tokayev was received by Erdoğan at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, where the two leaders were to hold bilateral talks and attend an official welcoming ceremony.

The visit was expected to focus on political relations, economic cooperation, trade and energy, according to media reports. The two sides were also expected to sign agreements and other documents intended to expand cooperation.

The talks are expected to go beyond bilateral relations, with the two leaders also exchanging views on regional and international developments.

Türkiye and Kazakhstan maintain close ties based on shared historical, linguistic and cultural connections. Both countries are also members of the Organization of Turkic States, a grouping that seeks to strengthen cooperation among Turkic-speaking countries.

Tokayev’s visit comes ahead of a summit of the Organization of Turkic States, which he is also expected to attend. The meeting provides an opportunity for Ankara and Astana to discuss ways to deepen cooperation and strengthen solidarity across the Turkic world.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky demands intl action after ‘horrific’ Russian railway strike

Zelensky demands intl action after ‘horrific’ Russian railway strike
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky demands intl action after ‘horrific’ Russian railway strike

    Zelensky demands intl action after ‘horrific’ Russian railway strike

  2. China adopts measures to tighten discipline in Communist Party

    China adopts measures to tighten discipline in Communist Party

  3. Spanish PM pledges to establish cause of deadly train crash

    Spanish PM pledges to establish cause of deadly train crash

  4. US VP Vance contacted top Iran security official: Report

    US VP Vance contacted top Iran security official: Report

  5. ‘Restored nature hits record 252 mln hectares, but still off target’

    ‘Restored nature hits record 252 mln hectares, but still off target’
Recommended
Erdoğan, Trump discuss peace efforts in Ukraine, Yemen

Erdoğan, Trump discuss peace efforts in Ukraine, Yemen
Ankara hosts Turkic leaders for summit, Republic Day

Ankara hosts Turkic leaders for summit, Republic Day
Erdoğan, Trump discuss Hormuz, Yemen and Ukraine

Erdoğan, Trump discuss Hormuz, Yemen and Ukraine
Türkiye, Bulgaria, Romania condemn Black Sea ship attacks

Türkiye, Bulgaria, Romania condemn Black Sea ship attacks
Türkiye, Bulgaria, Romania hold security meeting amid Black Sea attacks

Türkiye, Bulgaria, Romania hold security meeting amid Black Sea attacks
Türkiye says ready to sign maritime deal with Egypt

Türkiye says ready to sign maritime deal with Egypt
WORLD Zelensky demands intl action after ‘horrific’ Russian railway strike

Zelensky demands intl action after ‘horrific’ Russian railway strike

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for the United States and Europe on Oct. 29 to take action following a “horrific” Russian drone strike on the Dnipro train station that killed at least 13 people.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s auto sector targets record $45.5 billion in exports in 2027

Türkiye’s auto sector targets record $45.5 billion in exports in 2027

Türkiye’s automotive industry aims to increase its share in international markets and achieve a new export record of $45.5 billion in 2027, according to the 2027 Presidential Annual Program.
SPORTS Osimhen’s brace pips Fenerbahçe as Galatasaray wins 2-1

Osimhen’s brace pips Fenerbahçe as Galatasaray wins 2-1

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray beat archrivals Fenerbahçe 2-1 in a heated Istanbul derby on Oct. 26 to move to the top of Türkiye’s Süper Lig, with two players sent off after the final whistle.
﻿