Mecca pact aims to deepen security ties: Güler

Mecca pact aims to deepen security ties: Güler

HATAY
Mecca pact aims to deepen security ties: Güler

 

The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement aims to strengthen security cooperation between Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and give it a firmer institutional basis, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said on Oct. 27.

Speaking at a military ceremony in Hatay’s İskenderun district, Güler also outlined the aims of the Badr Memorandum of Understanding signed with Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia. These include joint production, technology development, research and development, and stronger infrastructure and supply chains.

Güler called for greater cooperation in the Aegean and eastern Mediterranean, saying Türkiye wanted disputes resolved through mutual understanding and diplomacy.

“We cannot accept approaches that target the rights and interests of our country and nation, increase tensions or make disputes harder to resolve,” he said.

Türkiye had the capabilities to protect its rights under international law and the determination to act when necessary, he added.

Mecca Pact,

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