Mecca pact members, Iran agree to continue security talks

TEHRAN

The meeting, hosted by Muhsin Rizaei (second from right), Secretary-General of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, was attended by delegations from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan. At the meeting, Türkiye was represented by MİT Director Ibrahim Kalın (left), Saudi Arabia by Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, and Pakistan by Chief of General Staff Asim Munir (right). (AA photo)

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Iran agreed on Oct. 26 to continue talks on regional security following a meeting in Tehran aimed at preventing renewed fighting between the United States and Iran.

Türkiye’s intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın, Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

A joint statement said the four countries would pursue discussions to strengthen cooperation on regional peace and security.

No date or venue for further talks was announced.

The visit came amid renewed U.S. and Israeli threats to strike Iran and intensified attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis on Saudi Arabia.

Israeli attacks in Palestine and Lebanon were also on the agenda.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said the visit sought to reduce tensions, encourage diplomatic solutions and support mediation efforts by Qatar and Pakistan.

It called for negotiations to prevent a return to military escalation.

Pezeshkian said Iran was ready to resolve differences and deepen regional cooperation, according to state news agency IRNA.

He urged Muslim countries to strengthen their unity and said Tehran would support agreements that improved regional security.

Rezaei said the discussions had created a positive atmosphere.

“The four countries believe that cooperation among them offers a way out of the crises facing the region,” he said.

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement on Aug. 7, pledging collective action against threats to any member’s sovereignty or territorial integrity.

Separately, Egypt’s parliament authorized President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Oct. 26 to provide military support to Saudi Arabia if Riyadh requests it.

Sisi has said any Egyptian military role would be defensive. Egypt is not a member of the Mecca pact.