Ankara calls on Athens to respect Turkish minority’s religious rights

ISTANBUL

Türkiye on Oct. 24 criticized Greece’s appointment of muftis in Western Thrace and urged Athens to recognize the religious leaders elected by the Turkish minority.

The Foreign Ministry said the appointments in Komotini and Xanthi, known in Turkish as Gümülcine and İskeçe, disregarded the community’s fundamental rights and freedoms guaranteed under the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne and other international agreements.

It said the institution of the mufti was an integral part of the minority’s religious, social and cultural identity. Greece’s refusal to recognize the elected muftis ignored the community’s will and religious freedom, the ministry added.

The statement called on Greek authorities to recognize the minority’s elected religious leaders and “put an end to their attempts to impose appointed muftis.”