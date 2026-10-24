Erdoğan urges Security Council reform on UN anniversary

Erdoğan urges Security Council reform on UN anniversary

ANKARA
Erdoğan urges Security Council reform on UN anniversary

 

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called for a fairer and more inclusive U.N. Security Council on Oct. 24, saying the killings in Gaza and conflicts elsewhere showed the urgency of reform.

In a message marking United Nations Day and the organization’s 81st anniversary, Erdoğan said more than 74,000 Gazans had been killed in what he described as genocide.

The message, released by the Communications Directorate, urged countries to strengthen their commitment to the U.N. Charter and support reforms to make the organization’s main bodies more effective.

Erdoğan said the Security Council needed a structure capable of meeting the international community’s expectations.

He said wars, humanitarian disasters, climate change, hunger, poverty, racism, xenophobia and Islamophobia had made the U.N.’s founding mission more important.

Erdoğan also reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for the UN80 Initiative launched by U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and said cooperation with the organization continued toward establishing Istanbul as a U.N. hub.

“We are working closely with the organization toward our goal of making Istanbul a U.N. hub,” he said.

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