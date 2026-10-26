Erdoğan plans diplomatic tour of five summits

Erdoğan plans diplomatic tour of five summits

ANKARA
Erdoğan plans diplomatic tour of five summits

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is set to attend five international summits by the end of the year, including meetings in Türkiye, South Korea and Libya, as Ankara seeks to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties across Asia, Africa and the wider international community.

Erdoğan’s schedule includes an Organization of Turkic States (OTS) summit, a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the U.N. climate conference COP31, the Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summit and the Group of 20 leaders summit, according to Turkish media reports.

The diplomatic tour will begin with the 13th OTS summit in Ankara on Oct. 30. Türkiye is expected to take over the organization’s rotating chairmanship from Azerbaijan at the meeting, which will be held under the theme “Turkish Century: Unity in Language, Thought and Action.”

The summit is also expected to address the organization’s strategic priorities and the appointment of a new secretary-general.

Erdoğan is also scheduled to attend a meeting of the OIC’s Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation in Istanbul before traveling to South Korea for a two-day visit. Talks there are expected to focus on strengthening the countries’ strategic partnership, trade, investment, defense industry cooperation and regional developments.

In November, Erdoğan is expected to attend COP31, which Türkiye will host in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya. The climate conference is scheduled to begin Nov. 9, with the Turkish president expected to participate on Nov. 11-12.

Climate action, the green transition, energy policy and climate finance are expected to feature prominently at the summit, which is projected to draw world leaders, ministers and thousands of delegates.

Erdoğan is then expected to travel to Tripoli on Dec. 8-9 for the fourth Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summit. The meeting aims to deepen strategic cooperation between Türkiye and African countries, with defense, energy, agriculture and transport links among the expected areas of discussion.

The president’s final summit of the year is scheduled to be the G20 leaders’ meeting in Miami on Dec. 14-15. Leaders of the world’s major economies are expected to discuss global economic challenges and reforms at the gathering.

Diplomacy,

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