Russia says open to mini Ukraine ceasefires, but no let up in war

Russia says open to mini Ukraine ceasefires, but no let up in war

MOSCOW
Russia says open to mini Ukraine ceasefires, but no let up in war

Residents, volunteers and municipal workers clear debris in a damaged residential area following an overnight drone attack on Belgorod on October 25, 2026. (Photo by AFP)

Russia said on Oct. 26 that it would not slow down its offensive on Ukraine despite upcoming U.S.-brokered talks on ending the conflict but that it could agree local "humanitarian" ceasefires.

The Kremlin said that it was open to short-term "humanitarian" ceasefires along the front line, ahead of a truce in the ravaged Russian-occupied city of Oleshky.

A ceasefire is to start in the southern Ukrainian city early on Oct. 27, brokered by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump after months of reports that residents faced dire food, water and medicine shortages.

Asked whether Russia would consider more local truces, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "For humanitarian purposes, absolutely."

But Moscow vowed not to let up in the overall pace of the war, even as the sides prepare to restart stalled talks under U.S. mediation next month.

"The decision to resume trilateral talks does not imply any restrictions on combat operations," Peskov said.

"Our armed forces continue to carry out massive strikes on Ukraine's military-industrial complex," he added.

Russia has intensified drone and missile attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks, hitting energy sites around major cities in what Kiev says is a bid to plunge the country into cold and darkness throughout the winter.

The two sides are to meet next month with U.S. envoys to discuss ways to end Europe's worst conflict since World War II.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire

UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire

    UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire

  2. Türkiye plans $100 billion investment in power grids

    Türkiye plans $100 billion investment in power grids

  3. Egypt’s parliament approves military support for Saudi Arabia

    Egypt’s parliament approves military support for Saudi Arabia

  4. Libya deal sparks rift in Greek politics

    Libya deal sparks rift in Greek politics

  5. Macron warns Saturday protests in France could turn ‘risky’

    Macron warns Saturday protests in France could turn ‘risky’
Recommended
UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire

UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire
Egypt’s parliament approves military support for Saudi Arabia

Egypt’s parliament approves military support for Saudi Arabia
Macron warns Saturday protests in France could turn ‘risky’

Macron warns Saturday protests in France could turn ‘risky’
Jordan arrests three church attack

Jordan arrests three church attack
Kremlin hopes “Serbia’s new leaders value Russia ties”

Kremlin hopes “Serbia’s new leaders value Russia ties”
Israeli voters head to polls for pivotal election

Israeli voters head to polls for pivotal election
WORLD UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire

UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire

A U.N. commission of inquiry said on Oct. 26 that Israel continued to commit genocide in Gaza despite a ceasefire and had committed war crimes and crimes against humanity in the occupied West Bank.
ECONOMY Türkiye plans $100 billion investment in power grids

Türkiye plans $100 billion investment in power grids

Türkiye’s National Energy 2040 strategy envisages about $100 billion in investment in electricity transmission and distribution networks, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Oct. 26.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Trabzon on European stage

Beşiktaş, Trabzon on European stage

Turkish football heavyweights Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor quickly shift their focus to European continental competition on Oct. 22, just three days after going head-to-head in a high-stakes domestic clash.
﻿