Türkiye detains 6 in ISIL funding probe

ISTANBUL

Turkish authorities have detained six suspects over alleged links to an ISIL financial network operating between Türkiye and Syria, following an investigation conducted in coordination with the National Intelligence Organization (MİT), prosecutors said on Oct. 26.

The investigation, overseen by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, uncovered financial transactions worth millions of Turkish Liras, including funds allegedly used to facilitate the escape of ISIL members from the al-Hol detention camp in northeastern Syria.

The investigation accelerated after a USB flash drive containing internal ISIL communications, financial documents and digital money transfer receipts was seized in the southeastern province of Kilis, near the Syrian border.

Authorities also reviewed testimony from a senior ISIL financial operative and intelligence reports from foreign agencies. Their findings pointed to suspected links between the terrorist group and two international money transfer networks, Al Barakat and AFAK.

An analysis by Türkiye’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) found that the bank accounts of the six suspects had received approximately 38.6 million liras ($800,000), while total outgoing transfers amounted to 33.7 million liras.

One of the suspects, Mohmad Al Nhass, allegedly received 14.9 million liras and transferred 13.6 million liras. Investigators also identified financial links between Al Nhass and 28 individuals with terrorism-related records.

Suspicious transactions involving Abdulkadir Ayd and Ward Daafis were also flagged, including transfers described as charitable donations and transactions involving cryptocurrency exchanges.

Investigators further determined that accounts linked to Ahmad Alkhlil, also known as Ahmet Halil, were allegedly used to channel money collected to help ISIL members escape from Syria’s al-Hol detention camp.

The camp was under the control of the YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) during the period covered by the investigation.