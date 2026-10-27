Türkiye’s media watchdog to award 25 million liras for family-friendly content

ANKARA

Türkiye’s broadcasting regulator will distribute a total of 25 million Turkish Liras (around $502,000) in incentive awards across 10 categories to television productions and series promoting family ties and social values.

Applications are ongoing for the 2026 Family- and Child-Friendly Productions and Series Incentive Awards, organized by the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) in cooperation with the Family and Social Services Ministry, with support from the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

The broadcasting regulator announced the initiative on its official social media account, saying it aims to encourage productions that strengthen families and support children’s development.

The awards are intended to recognize screen content that highlights family bonds and societal values, according to the announcement.

The deadline for applications is Dec. 31.