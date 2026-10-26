TTK to host 20th Turkish History Congress in Ankara

ANKARA

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The capital Ankara is set to host the 20th Turkish History Congress from Oct. 26 to 30 at the Atatürk Supreme Council for Culture, Language and History campus, Turkish Historical Society (TTK) President Professor Dr. Haluk Selvi has announced.

Established in 1932, the landmark congress continues to illuminate research on Turkish history. It gained international prominence during its second edition in 1937, attracting scholars and participants from across the globe.

TTK President Selvi noted that they began preparations for the 20th conference approximately two years ago. He mentioned they have invited academics from both Türkiye and abroad to Ankara and have finalized the conference topics.

“The 230 papers selected through the academic selection process will be presented by 300 scholars from 30 different countries. At the conference, a wide range of topics related to Turkish history — from the earliest times to the present — across a broad geographical area stretching from Central Asia to the Balkans and from Crimea to Qatar will be addressed by an international audience,” he said.

Selvi explained that the purpose of the Turkish History Congress is to demonstrate the Turkish contribution to civilization through historical data in response to Western-centric claims, and announced that the papers presented will be published in a book.

As the conference runs through Oct. 29, a special panel will be held to observe Republic Day, Selvi announced. He also revealed that another special panel at the conference will focus on the role of institutes in historical writing, featuring the participation of scholars from the Turkic states and Italy.

Selvi stated their great honor in hosting the congress as the TTK approaches its 100th anniversary. “Throughout the five-day congress, sessions and special exhibitions will be held in five different halls. We invite history enthusiasts and history students from all over to our conference,” Selvi said.