CHP to vote in favor of Mecca defense pact

GAZİANTEP

(AA Photo)

Opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has stated his party will vote in favor of a defense agreement between Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia when it comes before parliament for ratification.

“My first thought when I heard about the Mecca Agreement was whether it could pave the way for a future conflict with Iran. But Iran later issued a statement saying that the Mecca Agreement was appropriate,” Kılıçdaroğlu told reporters during a visit to the southeastern province of Gaziantep on Oct. 24.

The three countries signed the agreement on Aug. 7. Under Türkiye’s constitution, the deal must be ratified by parliament, with a simple majority sufficient for approval.

The agreement will first be reviewed by the parliamentary Foreign Affairs Commission before being submitted to the General Assembly for a vote.

Although he said he had no direct information on the matter, Kılıçdaroğlu said he believed Türkiye had assured Iran that the agreement did not mean Ankara intended to engage in any conflict with Tehran.

“The agreement has been submitted. Its rationale has been provided, and explanations have been made. We have our criticisms, but we will vote in favor of the Mecca Agreement,” he said.

The agreement contains 16 articles, according to the text submitted to the parliament.

Under the agreement, a threat to the territorial integrity, sovereignty or internationally recognized borders of any signatory would require the parties to use all necessary means to eliminate the threat or danger.

An externally originating armed attack against any of the three countries would be considered an attack against all parties.

If one country faces an armed attack or military aggression by another country or group of countries, the others would be required to provide immediate assistance, making full use of the means of mutual assistance available to them.