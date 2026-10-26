Renewables account for 63 percent of Türkiye’s installed power capacity

Renewables account for 63 percent of Türkiye’s installed power capacity

ANKARA
Renewables account for 63 percent of Türkiye’s installed power capacity

Türkiye’s total installed electricity generation capacity reached 127,355 megawatts (MW) as of the end of September, according to a statement by the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

The country’s renewable energy capacity rose to 80,315 MW during the same period, bringing the share of renewables in total installed capacity to 63.1 percent. Domestic energy sources accounted for 72.1 percent of total installed capacity.

Installed solar and wind power capacity increased to 43,762 MW in September, with the two sources representing 34.4 percent of Türkiye’s total installed electricity capacity.

Türkiye generated 31.79 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity in September. Hydropower remained the largest source of electricity generation, producing 8.27 billion kWh, equivalent to 26 percent of total output.

Solar power generation reached 4.32 billion kWh, accounting for 13.6 percent of total electricity production, while wind power generation stood at 3.84 billion kWh, representing 12.1 percent. Combined solar and wind generation totaled 8.16 billion kWh during the month.

Electricity generated from renewable sources amounted to 18.10 billion kWh, corresponding to 56.9 percent of total production. Electricity generated from domestic resources reached 22.35 billion kWh, accounting for 70.3 percent of the total.

As of the end of September 2026, hydropower accounted for 32,332 MW of installed capacity, followed by solar power with 28,222 MW, natural gas with 25,009 MW, wind power with 15,540 MW, domestic coal with 11,565 MW, imported coal with 10,466 MW, biomass with 2,423 MW, and geothermal energy with 1,798 MW.

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