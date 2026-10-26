Cabinet to review next steps in fund repayments

Cabinet to review next steps in fund repayments

ANKARA
Cabinet to review next steps in fund repayments

 

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is due to chair a Cabinet meeting on Oct. 26 to review preparations for interim payments to investors in troubled funds following parliament’s approval of legislation governing their liquidation.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz is expected to brief ministers at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on the liquidation process and the next steps under the legislation.

Ministers will also assess the PKK’s disarmament timetable as part of the government’s “terror-free Türkiye” initiative, drawing on information from security agencies and developments on the ground.

Related parliamentary work and the responsibilities of subcommittees overseeing the process will also be discussed.

The foreign-policy agenda includes U.S.-Iran talks and developments in their conflict, the Russia-Ukraine war and prospects for a ceasefire, and the situation in Gaza.

Ministers are also expected to discuss the Mecca defense pact and Türkiye’s maritime boundary agreement with Libya.

Economic discussions will cover efforts to curb inflation, maintain price stability and implement measures under the Medium-Term Program.

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