Mecca pact countries to hold security talks with Iranian officials in Tehran

Mecca pact countries to hold security talks with Iranian officials in Tehran

TEHRAN
Mecca pact countries to hold security talks with Iranian officials in Tehran

Senior officials from the Mecca pact countries, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, will hold talks on regional security with Iranian officials on Oct. 26 in Tehran, Iranian and Saudi authorities have announced.


Türkiye’s intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın will travel to the Iranian capital for the meeting.


“As agreed, Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, Pakistani army chief General Asim Munir and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin will participate in this meeting,” said Ali Bagheri Kani, deputy secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.


In an interview with state television, Kani said the meeting will also include Iran’s security chief Mohsen Rezaei.


The visiting delegation will also meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, according to Saudi Arabian officials.


The meeting follows eight months of war in the Middle East and recent U.S. and Israeli threats of renewed attacks against Iran.


Saudi Arabia and the government it backs in Yemen have come under sustained attack in recent weeks from the Houthis as a years-long truce broke down in the summer, shifting the focus of the wider U.S.-Iran.


Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a joint defense agreement on Aug. 7. Under the agreement, a threat to the territorial integrity, sovereignty or internationally recognized borders of any signatory would require the parties to use all necessary means to eliminate the threat or danger.


The talks will mark the first high-level contact between Iran and the three-country bloc since Saudi Arabia became more deeply involved in the conflict.


“The Tehran meeting could serve as a starting point for shaping regional security,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei sai during a press briefing on Oct. 26.


Baghaei added that countries in the region were seeking to establish regional security mechanisms to safeguard their own security and promote peace.


Saudi Deputy Minister for Public Diplomacy Dr Rayed Krimly confirmed that the kingdom’s defense minister was heading a delegation to Tehran on Oct. 26.


“The visit comes as part of the continued efforts by the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement countries for de-escalation between parties involved in the ongoing crisis,” Krimly said in a post on X.


It is aimed at “promoting dialogue and diplomatic solutions, in support of the mediation efforts carried out by the State of Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” he added.


Diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis remain stalled, especially since the collapse of a June deal which laid out a pathway to a permanent settlement.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire

UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire

    UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire

  2. Türkiye plans $100 billion investment in power grids

    Türkiye plans $100 billion investment in power grids

  3. Egypt’s parliament approves military support for Saudi Arabia

    Egypt’s parliament approves military support for Saudi Arabia

  4. Libya deal sparks rift in Greek politics

    Libya deal sparks rift in Greek politics

  5. Macron warns Saturday protests in France could turn ‘risky’

    Macron warns Saturday protests in France could turn ‘risky’
Recommended
UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire

UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire
Egypt’s parliament approves military support for Saudi Arabia

Egypt’s parliament approves military support for Saudi Arabia
Macron warns Saturday protests in France could turn ‘risky’

Macron warns Saturday protests in France could turn ‘risky’
Jordan arrests three church attack

Jordan arrests three church attack
Russia says open to mini Ukraine ceasefires, but no let up in war

Russia says open to mini Ukraine ceasefires, but no let up in war
Kremlin hopes “Serbia’s new leaders value Russia ties”

Kremlin hopes “Serbia’s new leaders value Russia ties”
Israeli voters head to polls for pivotal election

Israeli voters head to polls for pivotal election
WORLD UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire

UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire

A U.N. commission of inquiry said on Oct. 26 that Israel continued to commit genocide in Gaza despite a ceasefire and had committed war crimes and crimes against humanity in the occupied West Bank.
ECONOMY Türkiye plans $100 billion investment in power grids

Türkiye plans $100 billion investment in power grids

Türkiye’s National Energy 2040 strategy envisages about $100 billion in investment in electricity transmission and distribution networks, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Oct. 26.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Trabzon on European stage

Beşiktaş, Trabzon on European stage

Turkish football heavyweights Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor quickly shift their focus to European continental competition on Oct. 22, just three days after going head-to-head in a high-stakes domestic clash.
﻿