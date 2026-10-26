Berlin police consider transfers as Left Party seeks coalition

Berlin police consider transfers as Left Party seeks coalition

BERLIN
Berlin police consider transfers as Left Party seeks coalition

 

Dozens of Berlin police officers are considering transfers to other German states as the Left Party seeks to form a government with plans to reduce police staffing and powers, according to Focus.

The magazine’s survey found that 72 officers had inquired about or applied for transfers since early September, including 58 interested in Baden-Württemberg.

That state’s interior minister, Manuel Hagel of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), invited Berlin officers to move there following the Left Party’s victory in the Sept. 20 election.

He criticized the party’s proposals to limit police resources and authority.

The Left Party’s platform calls for a smaller police force, restrictions on surveillance powers and the redirection of funding toward services such as youth support and social work.

Berlin police told Focus they had received seven formal transfer applications since Sept. 6. Completed transfers to other states totaled 36 in 2024 and 22 in 2025.

The Left Party finished first in the Berlin election with 25.7 percent of the vote. Its candidate, Elif Eralp, is seeking coalition support to become the city’s governing mayor.

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