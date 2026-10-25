Obama blasts Trump's 'chaos and cruelty'

WASHINGTON

AP Photo

Former US president Barack Obama delivered scathing criticisms of his successor, Donald Trump, at rallies on Oct. 24 in Ohio and Michigan to support Democratic candidates ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

"The current president chose to make a series of bad decisions," Obama said in Ohio, where he rallied in support of former Democratic senator Sherrod Brown.

"Most importantly, he decided to start an unnecessary war that nobody asked for."

"After two years of chaos and cruelty and corruption and incompetence, the likes of which we have not seen in the modern era, you get a chance to say, 'Enough is enough,'" Obama declared in Cleveland.

Later, in Michigan, Obama campaigned for Abdul El-Sayed, from the party's left wing, who is in a close race with Republican Mike Rogers for the U.S. Senate.

"Imagine the power duo of Abdul and Elissa," Obama said, referring to the incumbent Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin, who is not up for election this year.

"You got a Muslim man, you got a Jewish woman fighting for you in the United States Senate. That's something, Michigan, you can be proud of."

Obama also took digs at Trump's renovation projects across the US capital, including his botched renovation of the National Mall's Reflecting Pool, his construction of a massive White House Ballroom and the guilded decorations he has adorned the Oval Office with during his second tenure.

"He's got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory," Obama said, referring to popular but indulgent American restaurant chain.