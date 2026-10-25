Obama blasts Trump's 'chaos and cruelty'

Obama blasts Trump's 'chaos and cruelty'

WASHINGTON
Obama blasts Trumps chaos and cruelty

AP Photo

Former US president Barack Obama delivered scathing criticisms of his successor, Donald Trump, at rallies on Oct. 24 in Ohio and Michigan to support Democratic candidates ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

"The current president chose to make a series of bad decisions," Obama said in Ohio, where he rallied in support of former Democratic senator Sherrod Brown.

"Most importantly, he decided to start an unnecessary war that nobody asked for."

"After two years of chaos and cruelty and corruption and incompetence, the likes of which we have not seen in the modern era, you get a chance to say, 'Enough is enough,'" Obama declared in Cleveland.

Later, in Michigan, Obama campaigned for Abdul El-Sayed, from the party's left wing, who is in a close race with Republican Mike Rogers for the U.S. Senate.

"Imagine the power duo of Abdul and Elissa," Obama said, referring to the incumbent Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin, who is not up for election this year.

"You got a Muslim man, you got a Jewish woman fighting for you in the United States Senate. That's something, Michigan, you can be proud of."

Obama also took digs at Trump's renovation projects across the US capital, including his botched renovation of the National Mall's Reflecting Pool, his construction of a massive White House Ballroom and the guilded decorations he has adorned the Oval Office with during his second tenure.

"He's got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory," Obama said, referring to popular but indulgent American restaurant chain.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire

UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire

    UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire

  2. Türkiye plans $100 billion investment in power grids

    Türkiye plans $100 billion investment in power grids

  3. Egypt’s parliament approves military support for Saudi Arabia

    Egypt’s parliament approves military support for Saudi Arabia

  4. Libya deal sparks rift in Greek politics

    Libya deal sparks rift in Greek politics

  5. Macron warns Saturday protests in France could turn ‘risky’

    Macron warns Saturday protests in France could turn ‘risky’
Recommended
UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire

UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire
Egypt’s parliament approves military support for Saudi Arabia

Egypt’s parliament approves military support for Saudi Arabia
Macron warns Saturday protests in France could turn ‘risky’

Macron warns Saturday protests in France could turn ‘risky’
Jordan arrests three church attack

Jordan arrests three church attack
Russia says open to mini Ukraine ceasefires, but no let up in war

Russia says open to mini Ukraine ceasefires, but no let up in war
Kremlin hopes “Serbia’s new leaders value Russia ties”

Kremlin hopes “Serbia’s new leaders value Russia ties”
Israeli voters head to polls for pivotal election

Israeli voters head to polls for pivotal election
WORLD UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire

UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire

A U.N. commission of inquiry said on Oct. 26 that Israel continued to commit genocide in Gaza despite a ceasefire and had committed war crimes and crimes against humanity in the occupied West Bank.
ECONOMY Türkiye plans $100 billion investment in power grids

Türkiye plans $100 billion investment in power grids

Türkiye’s National Energy 2040 strategy envisages about $100 billion in investment in electricity transmission and distribution networks, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Oct. 26.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Trabzon on European stage

Beşiktaş, Trabzon on European stage

Turkish football heavyweights Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor quickly shift their focus to European continental competition on Oct. 22, just three days after going head-to-head in a high-stakes domestic clash.
﻿