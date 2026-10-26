Chinese carmakers lose ground in Türkiye as Europe drives growth

Taylan Özgür Dil-ISTANBUL

Chinese automotive brands, which have been among the main drivers of growth in the European market, suffered sharp declines in Türkiye amid additional customs duties and stricter import requirements.

Chinese brands sold a combined 36,245 vehicles in Türkiye in January-September 2026, down 43.8 percent year-on-year, according to data compiled from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD). Their combined market share fell to 5.77 percent during the period.

Chery remained the largest Chinese brand in the Turkish market with 17,357 units sold, although its sales declined 23 percent from a year earlier. Omoda-Jaecoo followed with 9,717 units, posting a 64.4 percent increase, while BYD sold 6,886 vehicles, marking an 80 percent decline. MG recorded sales of 2,266 units, up 36.2 percent, and Hongqi sold 19 vehicles, an increase of 46.2 percent.

BYD’s steep sales decline played a significant role in the overall contraction, as the company was unable to import vehicles due to its investment plans in Türkiye. Chinese brands collectively sold around 30,000 fewer vehicles in Türkiye compared with the same period a year earlier, highlighting the slowdown in the local market.

Türkiye’s overall passenger car market contracted 15 percent in January-September from a year ago.

By contrast, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) showed that the European passenger car market expanded 6.3 percent in January-September, surpassing 10.5 million units. Car sales across Europe increased by 626,903 units from a year earlier.

Of that increase, 510,976 units came from five major Chinese-owned automotive groups. In other words, Chinese companies accounted for 81.5 percent of the growth in the European car market during the period.