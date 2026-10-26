Türkiye expands automation in tax services

Türkiye expands automation in tax services

ANKARA
Türkiye expands automation in tax services

 

Türkiye’s Revenue Administration (GİB) has used automated systems to prepare and send more than 200,000 official letters without staff intervention, according to the Treasury and Finance Ministry.

The administration uses robotic process automation to handle routine transactions and correspondence around the clock. The tools also send taxpayers text reminders to help them meet their obligations on time.

Through its Digital Tax Office, taxpayers can make payments, file returns and submit applications without visiting a tax office. The platform offers 261 services and received around 18.3 million applications and written requests in the first nine months of 2026.

The platform has recorded more than 750 million logins since its launch. Around 13 billion financial documents, including invoices and receipts, were issued electronically in 2025.

A central monitoring system introduced in 2024 also oversees operations at 860 tax offices, generating about 56,000 reports each month. Follow-up procedures track whether the necessary work identified in those reports has been completed.

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said digital services were simplifying tax procedures and speeding up transactions.

“These applications aim to improve access to services, shorten processing times, improve administrative efficiency and make better use of public resources,” he said.

Şimşek added that the changes also sought to protect taxpayers’ rights, reduce errors and improve service standards.

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