Türkiye services confidence falls in October, retail and construction sentiment improve

ANKARA

Türkiye’s seasonally adjusted confidence index fell in the services sector in October, while confidence improved in the retail trade and construction sectors compared with the previous month.

The services confidence index declined 2.4 percent month-on-month to 109.2 in October from 111.9 in September.

Readings above 100 indicate an optimistic outlook, while readings below 100 point to a pessimistic outlook.

Within the services sector, the business situation over the past three months index fell 3.1 percent to 106.8, while the demand-turnover over the past three months index declined 3.5 percent to 105.8. The demand-turnover expectation for the next three months edged down 0.7 percent to 115.0.

The retail trade confidence index increased 1.1 percent from the previous month to 112.5.

The business activity-sales over the past three months index rose 6.2 percent to 121.5, while the current volume of stock index increased 1.2 percent to 92.5. The business activity-sales expectation for the next three months, however, declined 3.4 percent to 123.6.

Meanwhile, the construction confidence index rose 0.4 percent month-on-month to 83.3 in October from 83.0 in September.

The current overall order books index increased 0.4 percent to 80.7, while the total employment expectation over the next three months index also rose 0.4 percent to 85.9.