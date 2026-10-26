Medium- and high-tech products account for 58 pct of Türkiye free zone exports

Medium- and high-tech products account for 58 pct of Türkiye free zone exports

ANKARA
Medium- and high-tech products account for 58 pct of Türkiye free zone exports

Türkiye’s 19 free zones saw medium- and high-tech products generate 58.4 percent of their total exports in the first nine months of 2026, according to the Trade Ministry.

The ministry said exports from the free zones rose 14.8 percent year-on-year to $1.15 billion in September, while exports in the January-September period increased 6.3 percent from a year earlier to $9.8 billion.

The export-to-import coverage ratio reached 165.5 percent in September and 159.7 percent during the first nine months of the year, with all 19 free zones remaining net exporters and strengthening their competitiveness in global markets, the ministry said.

Exports accounted for 76.1 percent of total sales generated in the free zones during the January-September period. The ministry said the technological composition of exports continued to improve, with medium-high and high-tech goods making up 58.4 percent of total exports, contributing directly to Türkiye’s value-added export targets.

A total of 1,930 companies, including 466 foreign firms, operate in the free zones and provide direct employment to 88,007 people, according to the statement.

The ministry said 2,788 operating licenses have been issued in the free zones, including 2,102 to domestic users and 686 to foreign users. Production-related licenses accounted for 44.6 percent of the total.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire

UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire

    UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire

  2. Türkiye plans $100 billion investment in power grids

    Türkiye plans $100 billion investment in power grids

  3. Egypt’s parliament approves military support for Saudi Arabia

    Egypt’s parliament approves military support for Saudi Arabia

  4. Libya deal sparks rift in Greek politics

    Libya deal sparks rift in Greek politics

  5. Macron warns Saturday protests in France could turn ‘risky’

    Macron warns Saturday protests in France could turn ‘risky’
Recommended
Türkiye plans $100 billion investment in power grids

Türkiye plans $100 billion investment in power grids
Türkiye services confidence falls in October, retail and construction sentiment improve

Türkiye services confidence falls in October, retail and construction sentiment improve
Central Bank moves to support corporate bond market liquidity

Central Bank moves to support corporate bond market liquidity
Climate-driven farm losses push agricultural insurance payouts higher in Türkiye

Climate-driven farm losses push agricultural insurance payouts higher in Türkiye
Renewables account for 63 percent of Türkiye’s installed power capacity

Renewables account for 63 percent of Türkiye’s installed power capacity
Chinese carmakers lose ground in Türkiye as Europe drives growth

Chinese carmakers lose ground in Türkiye as Europe drives growth
WORLD UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire

UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire

A U.N. commission of inquiry said on Oct. 26 that Israel continued to commit genocide in Gaza despite a ceasefire and had committed war crimes and crimes against humanity in the occupied West Bank.
ECONOMY Türkiye plans $100 billion investment in power grids

Türkiye plans $100 billion investment in power grids

Türkiye’s National Energy 2040 strategy envisages about $100 billion in investment in electricity transmission and distribution networks, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Oct. 26.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Trabzon on European stage

Beşiktaş, Trabzon on European stage

Turkish football heavyweights Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor quickly shift their focus to European continental competition on Oct. 22, just three days after going head-to-head in a high-stakes domestic clash.
﻿