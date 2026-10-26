OTS summit in Ankara to focus on trade, transport cooperation

ANKARA

Leaders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) are set to convene in the Turkish capital Ankara on Oct. 30 for a summit expected to focus on expanding cooperation in trade, transportation, agriculture and space.

Hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the summit will bring together leaders of Turkic-speaking countries to discuss the organization’s current cooperation agenda, future priorities and regional and international developments of common interest.

Türkiye will assume the organization’s rotating chairmanship from Azerbaijan, with participants expected to adopt the Ankara Declaration and a series of decisions and documents aimed at strengthening institutional ties and advancing cooperation.

The talks are also expected to focus on implementing the Turkic World 2040 Vision, the organization’s long-term strategic roadmap, with an emphasis on political cooperation, trade and investment, transportation connectivity, energy, digital transformation, cultural and humanitarian ties, and institutional development.

Economic cooperation is expected to feature prominently in discussions on the sidelines of the summit. Turkish business groups are set to organize events focusing on the Middle Corridor, border crossings, customs procedures and logistics costs.

Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov is scheduled to meet Turkish business representatives on Oct. 30.

The Middle Corridor, which connects Asia and Europe through Central Asia and the South Caucasus, is seen as an important route for strengthening economic integration among Turkic states.

Transportation links are another key area of cooperation, with the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway serving as one of the major infrastructure projects connecting Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

The summit comes after NATO leaders gathered in Ankara in July. Ankara was also designated the Turkic World’s Tourism Capital for 2026.