New Party reviews next steps on fund crisis

ANKARA

Main opposition New Party leader Özgür Özel chaired a meeting in Ankara on Oct. 26 to assess the latest developments in a crisis involving investment funds and determine the party’s next steps.

The meeting of the party’s Fund Crisis Desk was held at its headquarters, as allegations concerning transactions involving certain investment funds and stocks continue to draw attention in Türkiye’s capital markets.

The meeting was expected to address the latest developments, proposals to resolve the crisis and potential political initiatives by the party.

The New Party has assembled a team of experts in economics, finance and law to examine the crisis and develop proposals. Previous meetings have included economists, lawmakers and party officials, among them Selin Sayek Böke, Kerim Rota, Deniz Yavuzyılmaz, Güldem Atabay and Yalçın Karatepe.

Özel previously described the fund crisis as “the fraud of the century” and said his party had submitted a 15-point bill to parliament, citing the model used to address the Bernie Madoff investment fraud scandal in the United States.

Speaking in western Türkiye on Oct. 25, Özel criticized what he described as an inadequate investigation and accountability process surrounding the crisis and accused the government of failing to respond sufficiently.

The party established the Fund Crisis Desk after allegations emerged concerning transactions involving certain investment funds and stocks. The initiative aims to monitor developments, formulate solutions and determine the party’s political response.