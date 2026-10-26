New Party reviews next steps on fund crisis

New Party reviews next steps on fund crisis

ANKARA
New Party reviews next steps on fund crisis

Main opposition New Party leader Özgür Özel chaired a meeting in Ankara on Oct. 26 to assess the latest developments in a crisis involving investment funds and determine the party’s next steps.

The meeting of the party’s Fund Crisis Desk was held at its headquarters, as allegations concerning transactions involving certain investment funds and stocks continue to draw attention in Türkiye’s capital markets.

The meeting was expected to address the latest developments, proposals to resolve the crisis and potential political initiatives by the party.

The New Party has assembled a team of experts in economics, finance and law to examine the crisis and develop proposals. Previous meetings have included economists, lawmakers and party officials, among them Selin Sayek Böke, Kerim Rota, Deniz Yavuzyılmaz, Güldem Atabay and Yalçın Karatepe.

Özel previously described the fund crisis as “the fraud of the century” and said his party had submitted a 15-point bill to parliament, citing the model used to address the Bernie Madoff investment fraud scandal in the United States.

Speaking in western Türkiye on Oct. 25, Özel criticized what he described as an inadequate investigation and accountability process surrounding the crisis and accused the government of failing to respond sufficiently.

The party established the Fund Crisis Desk after allegations emerged concerning transactions involving certain investment funds and stocks. The initiative aims to monitor developments, formulate solutions and determine the party’s political response.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire

UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire

    UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire

  2. Türkiye plans $100 billion investment in power grids

    Türkiye plans $100 billion investment in power grids

  3. Egypt’s parliament approves military support for Saudi Arabia

    Egypt’s parliament approves military support for Saudi Arabia

  4. Libya deal sparks rift in Greek politics

    Libya deal sparks rift in Greek politics

  5. Macron warns Saturday protests in France could turn ‘risky’

    Macron warns Saturday protests in France could turn ‘risky’
Recommended
Kadıköy mayor defects to New Party

Kadıköy mayor defects to New Party
Türkiye’s top court kicks off process to elect new president

Türkiye’s top court kicks off process to elect new president
Another MP shift reshapes parliament

Another MP shift reshapes parliament
Erdoğan vows tangible action to avoid repeat of fund crisis

Erdoğan vows tangible action to avoid repeat of fund crisis
AKP candidate picked as Üsküdars new acting mayor

AKP candidate picked as Üsküdar's new acting mayor
Cost of fund-crisis over $100 billion: Opposition leader

Cost of fund-crisis over $100 billion: Opposition leader
WORLD UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire

UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire

A U.N. commission of inquiry said on Oct. 26 that Israel continued to commit genocide in Gaza despite a ceasefire and had committed war crimes and crimes against humanity in the occupied West Bank.
ECONOMY Türkiye plans $100 billion investment in power grids

Türkiye plans $100 billion investment in power grids

Türkiye’s National Energy 2040 strategy envisages about $100 billion in investment in electricity transmission and distribution networks, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Oct. 26.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Trabzon on European stage

Beşiktaş, Trabzon on European stage

Turkish football heavyweights Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor quickly shift their focus to European continental competition on Oct. 22, just three days after going head-to-head in a high-stakes domestic clash.
﻿