Türkiye’s top court kicks off process to elect new president

ANKARA

(AA Photo)

Türkiye’s Constitutional Court on Oct. 22 launched the election process for its next president ahead of the expiration of incumbent Kadir Özkaya’s term on Dec. 22.

Özkaya was elected to the Constitutional Court on Dec. 18, 2014, while serving as a member of the Council of State, and assumed his post on Dec. 22, 2014.

He has served as president since 2024, within his 12-year tenure as a member of the Constitutional Court.

Under regulations limiting Constitutional Court members’ terms to 12 years, his tenure is due to end on Dec. 22.

Accordingly, in line with the Constitutional Court’s internal rules, the election process was initiated on Oct. 22, two months before Özkaya’s term expires.

Özkaya will oversee the election process, and the venue, date and time of the vote will be communicated to Constitutional Court members in writing at least seven days in advance.

Although Özkaya will be eligible to cast his ballot, he cannot stand for re-election due to the expiration of his term as a court member. The court’s other members, however, will be eligible to run for the

presidency.

The candidate who secures an absolute majority of at least eight votes from the court’s 15 members at the General Assembly will be elected president of the Constitutional Court for a four-year term.

If no candidate obtains the required majority, voting will continue until a candidate is elected.

Meanwhile, the Istanbul Bar Association will hold its own election on Oct. 24-25, with nine candidates vying for the presidency.

İbrahim Kaboğlu, the bar association’s incumbent president, who has been the subject of a court ruling ordering his removal from office, is seeking re-election. Former president Ümit Kocasakal will also contest the race.

A court ruling acquitting Kaboğlu and his executive board in a criminal case was upheld by an appeals court three days before the election.