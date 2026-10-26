Macron warns Saturday protests in France could turn ‘risky’

MARSEILLE

France's President Emmanuel Macron is welcomed as he meets with police officers at the city hall in Marseille, southern France on October 26, 2026, during a visit to notice the 'return of republican order' after the violence and looting that punctuated the citizen mobilization of October 17, 2026. (AFP Photo)

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that a new wave of protests this weekend could turn “risky,” adding that protest routes would remain outside city centres to protect public order.

“Next Saturday [Oct. 31] is expected to be another risky day,” Macron said on Oct. 26 during a visit to Marseille, France’s second-largest city, where protesters briefly stormed city hall on Oct. 17.

Macron acknowledged that authorities had “not anticipated at all” the scale of the demonstrations a week earlier.



He also said hat social media was "damaging our democracies" as France struggled to contain weeks of protests marked by street violence and looting.

He said that social media was especially used during unrest on Oct. 17 "to bring young and not-so-young people to places where criminal acts, attacks and looting were taking place".

He described social media as "tools for mobilising the worst impulses."

Macron’s visit to Marseilles was intended to demonstrate that “the state is present, standing firm and fulfilling its mission to protect,” an aide said.

France has been rocked by widespread anger over the rising cost of living, with nationwide demonstrations on Oct. 17 degenerating into some of the country’s worst rioting in years.

Authorities have admitted to security and intelligence failures that paved the way for the clashes, large-scale looting and vandalism of public property.

While Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said the outcome of the Oct. 24’ rallies was more “positive” than a week ago, street violence still erupted in the French capital and a number of other cities including Marseille.