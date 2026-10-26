Egypt’s parliament approves military support for Saudi Arabia

CAIRO

Egypt’s parliament on Oct. 26 authorized President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to provide defensive military support to Saudi Arabia as the kingdom faces missile and drone attacks by Yemen’s Houthis.

The mandate allows Egypt to assist if Riyadh requests support. Sisi has said any Egyptian military role would be defensive.

The vote followed an Oct. 18 decision by the National Defense Council, chaired by Sisi, to provide support to protect Saudi Arabia’s security and territorial integrity.

Under Article 152 of Egypt’s constitution, the president must consult the council and secure approval from two-thirds of lawmakers before declaring war or sending armed forces on combat missions abroad.

The decision comes as renewed fighting between Yemen’s government forces and the Iran-backed Houthis intensifies

. In Taiz province, control remains divided, with government forces holding the provincial capital and fighting continuing in surrounding areas.

The conflict escalated after the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, in September 2014.

A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 to support Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

Fighting resumed in July, with the Houthis stepping up attacks on Saudi territory, including airports and energy facilities.