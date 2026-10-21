Erdoğan vows tangible action to avoid repeat of fund crisis

Erdoğan vows tangible action to avoid repeat of fund crisis

ANKARA
Erdoğan vows tangible action to avoid repeat of fund crisis

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke to his Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) lawmakers on Oct. 21, 2026. (AA Photo)

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reaffirmed that his government is implementing concrete measures to avoid a future fund crisis, informing that compensation for victims of the Ponzi scheme will commence immediately following parliamentary ratification of an upcoming bill.

“I would like to express this openly once more. We take this issue very seriously and are handling it with great sensitivity,” Erdoğan told his Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) lawmakers on Oct. 21.

Erdoğan noted that the 455,000 investors affected by the fund crisis, along with their families, make up a big segment of the population.

“We are addressing this matter with surgical precision, prioritizing the welfare of our nation above any political or personal calculations,” he said.

Türkiye has been dealing with a major financial crisis since mid-September after an investment bubble burst, forcing market regulators to shut down and cash out 131 manipulated investment funds. This led to the resignation of senior bureaucrats as well as AKP deputy leader Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya.

The opposition claims the cost of fund crisis to the Turkish economy has exceeded $100 billion.

Erdoğan outlined three government priorities to tackle the issue, making it clear that covering investor losses tops the list.

“Our coordination committee to tackle the fund crisis and our economy officials are meeting regularly and announce the decisions to the public opinion transparently. Once the bill currently on Parliament’s agenda takes effect, the payment process will speed up a bit more,” he stated.

The government’s second priority focuses on accelerating legal action against those behind the Ponzi scheme, Erdoğan said. “Our chief prosecutors are taking essential judicial moves in line with the evidence and testimonies,” he recalled.

“The third stage includes the measures needed to ensure we never face a similar problem again. Based on the comprehensive report to be prepared by our State Supervisory Council, as well as other studies conducted under our directives, every necessary step will be taken across institutional, individual and regulatory frameworks,” the president added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Dutch ensemble Calefax to perform two shows at Istanbul concert hall

Dutch ensemble Calefax to perform two shows at Istanbul concert hall
LATEST NEWS

  1. Dutch ensemble Calefax to perform two shows at Istanbul concert hall

    Dutch ensemble Calefax to perform two shows at Istanbul concert hall

  2. Erdoğan meets Carney as Türkiye, Canada seek closer ties

    Erdoğan meets Carney as Türkiye, Canada seek closer ties

  3. US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report

    US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report

  4. Damascus refers Assad’s files to Interpol

    Damascus refers Assad’s files to Interpol

  5. Turkish Cypriot leader sets rotating presidency as condition for UN talks

    Turkish Cypriot leader sets rotating presidency as condition for UN talks
Recommended
Türkiye’s top court kicks off process to elect new president

Türkiye’s top court kicks off process to elect new president
Another MP shift reshapes parliament

Another MP shift reshapes parliament
AKP candidate picked as Üsküdars new acting mayor

AKP candidate picked as Üsküdar's new acting mayor
Cost of fund-crisis over $100 billion: Opposition leader

Cost of fund-crisis over $100 billion: Opposition leader
Economic manipulators to face severe sanctions: Bahçeli

Economic manipulators to face severe sanctions: Bahçeli
44 held in municipal graft probe in Adana district

44 held in municipal graft probe in Adana district
WORLD US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report

US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report

The U.S. and Israeli militaries have developed plans for renewed strikes against Iran after the U.S. midterm elections, with preparations advancing for a potential short but intensive campaign, The New York Times reported on Oct. 21.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s Central Bank cuts policy rate by 100bps to 36 percent

Türkiye’s Central Bank cuts policy rate by 100bps to 36 percent

As widely expected, Türkiye’s Central Bank has reduced its policy rate, the one-week repo auction rate, from 37 percent to 36 percent.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Trabzon on European stage

Beşiktaş, Trabzon on European stage

Turkish football heavyweights Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor quickly shift their focus to European continental competition on Oct. 22, just three days after going head-to-head in a high-stakes domestic clash.
﻿