Another MP shift reshapes parliament

Another MP shift reshapes parliament

ANKARA
Another MP shift reshapes parliament

Independent lawmaker Cemalettin Kani Torun has joined the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), increasing its number of seats in parliament to 281.

Torun resigned from the New Path bloc on Aug. 31. His latest move reduced the number of independent lawmakers in parliament to 10.

The parliament’s total number of lawmakers has fallen from 600 to 592 following a series of deaths, resignations and changes in government positions.

The decline followed the deaths of Felicity Party lawmaker Hasan Bitmez and Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) lawmaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder, as well as the removal of Workers’ Party of Türkiye (TİP) lawmaker Şerafettin Can Atalay from parliament.

The total also decreased after AKP lawmaker Murat Kurum was appointed minister and four lawmakers from the Republican People’s Party (CHP) resigned after being elected mayors.

Meanwhile, the main opposition New Party has 91 seats in the assembly.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Dutch ensemble Calefax to perform two shows at Istanbul concert hall

Dutch ensemble Calefax to perform two shows at Istanbul concert hall
LATEST NEWS

  1. Dutch ensemble Calefax to perform two shows at Istanbul concert hall

    Dutch ensemble Calefax to perform two shows at Istanbul concert hall

  2. Erdoğan meets Carney as Türkiye, Canada seek closer ties

    Erdoğan meets Carney as Türkiye, Canada seek closer ties

  3. US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report

    US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report

  4. Damascus refers Assad’s files to Interpol

    Damascus refers Assad’s files to Interpol

  5. Turkish Cypriot leader sets rotating presidency as condition for UN talks

    Turkish Cypriot leader sets rotating presidency as condition for UN talks
Recommended
Türkiye’s top court kicks off process to elect new president

Türkiye’s top court kicks off process to elect new president
Erdoğan vows tangible action to avoid repeat of fund crisis

Erdoğan vows tangible action to avoid repeat of fund crisis
AKP candidate picked as Üsküdars new acting mayor

AKP candidate picked as Üsküdar's new acting mayor
Cost of fund-crisis over $100 billion: Opposition leader

Cost of fund-crisis over $100 billion: Opposition leader
Economic manipulators to face severe sanctions: Bahçeli

Economic manipulators to face severe sanctions: Bahçeli
44 held in municipal graft probe in Adana district

44 held in municipal graft probe in Adana district
WORLD US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report

US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report

The U.S. and Israeli militaries have developed plans for renewed strikes against Iran after the U.S. midterm elections, with preparations advancing for a potential short but intensive campaign, The New York Times reported on Oct. 21.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s Central Bank cuts policy rate by 100bps to 36 percent

Türkiye’s Central Bank cuts policy rate by 100bps to 36 percent

As widely expected, Türkiye’s Central Bank has reduced its policy rate, the one-week repo auction rate, from 37 percent to 36 percent.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Trabzon on European stage

Beşiktaş, Trabzon on European stage

Turkish football heavyweights Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor quickly shift their focus to European continental competition on Oct. 22, just three days after going head-to-head in a high-stakes domestic clash.
﻿