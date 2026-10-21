Another MP shift reshapes parliament

ANKARA

Independent lawmaker Cemalettin Kani Torun has joined the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), increasing its number of seats in parliament to 281.

Torun resigned from the New Path bloc on Aug. 31. His latest move reduced the number of independent lawmakers in parliament to 10.

The parliament’s total number of lawmakers has fallen from 600 to 592 following a series of deaths, resignations and changes in government positions.

The decline followed the deaths of Felicity Party lawmaker Hasan Bitmez and Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) lawmaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder, as well as the removal of Workers’ Party of Türkiye (TİP) lawmaker Şerafettin Can Atalay from parliament.

The total also decreased after AKP lawmaker Murat Kurum was appointed minister and four lawmakers from the Republican People’s Party (CHP) resigned after being elected mayors.

Meanwhile, the main opposition New Party has 91 seats in the assembly.