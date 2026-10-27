Iraq plans 2027 start on Development Road project

Iraq plans 2027 start on Development Road project

BAGHDAD
Iraq plans 2027 start on Development Road project

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi (AA File Photo)

Iraq plans to begin work on an extension of its Development Road project in early 2027, Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi said on Oct. 26.

Speaking to Iraqi business leaders and investors in Jordan’s capital Amman, al-Zaidi said the extension would include industrial cities. Grand Faw Port will also open at full capacity for commercial transport, according to a statement from his media office.

The Development Road is a planned rail and highway corridor connecting the port in southern Iraq to the Turkish border, with onward links through Türkiye to Europe. Its Iraqi section will stretch about 1,200 kilometers, creating a freight route between the Gulf and European markets.

Al-Zaidi said the projects would help make Iraq a major transit hub.

The announcement follows his remarks on Oct. 23 that Baghdad would invite Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the groundbreaking ceremony after Iraq’s budget was approved.

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