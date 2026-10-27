German Chancellor Merz on three-nation Asia tour

SINGAPORE

This handout photo taken and released by the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) on October 27, 2026 shows Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (R) and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz attending a press conference in Singapore. (AFP Photo / Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI))

Europe remained a stable destination for investment despite political turbulence at home and elsewhere, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Oct. 27, as he began a three-nation Asian tour aimed at deepening ties beyond China.

Speaking in Singapore, the first stop of a visit that will also take him to Japan and South Korea, Merz said there were "no uncertainties in Europe."

"Under the federal government I lead, investment opportunities will be continuously improved," Merz said after meeting Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

"All I can say is that I encounter a great deal of confidence here in Germany and in Europe as locations for investment," the German leader added.

His comments came despite fresh turbulence in Berlin, where his government has faced pressure, including the resignation this month of a key minister from its junior coalition partner.

Merz's approval ratings have also weakened, while support for the far right has risen.

Elsewhere in Europe, France has seen widespread looting and protests over the past weeks.

Singapore's Wong said investor confidence remained high in Germany and Europe.

Germany has been seeking to diversify its strategic and trade links to counter the perceived unreliability of the United States or China's growth as an economic rival.

China is Germany's top economic partner in Asia and has long been a major investment destination but is also seen as a growing competitor.

Merz will fly to Japan on Oct. 28, where he will meet Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and to South Korea tomorrow.