Türkiye completes EU machinery safety harmonization to boost $10 bln in exports

Türkiye completes EU machinery safety harmonization to boost $10 bln in exports

ANKARA
Türkiye completes EU machinery safety harmonization to boost $10 bln in exports

The Turkish Trade Ministry has announced the signing of a declaration confirming Türkiye’s alignment with EU machinery safety legislation, fulfilling customs union requirements.

The regulatory harmonization “paves the way for the Turkish machinery sector to benefit from the free movement of goods across European markets.”

Ankara can now designate accredited notified bodies within Türkiye, enabling Turkish machinery exporters to conduct their conformity assessment and certification procedures at home instead of relying on foreign institutions.

The local assessments will be recognized under the same conditions as those performed by EU manufacturers.

The deal marks a major milestone in simplifying technical and administrative processes that Turkish exporters deal with when accessing the European single market.

The financial costs and administrative burdens associated with these regulatory procedures will be significantly reduced.

The alignment will reportedly benefit more than $10 billion worth of Turkish machinery exports to the EU per year.

Machinery sales make up 10 percent of Türkiye’s total export volume to the EU, according to the ministry.

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