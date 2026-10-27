Türkiye’s unemployment rate at 8.4 percent in September

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose by 0.5 percentage points from the previous month to 8.4 percent in September, official data showed on Oct. 27.

The number of unemployed people, aged 15 and over, increased by 198,000 month-on-month to 2.97 million in September, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The jobless rate stood at 6.9 percent for men and 11.3 percent for women, the data revealed.

Youth unemployment in the 15-24 age group jumped 1.6 percentage points compared to August to reach 14.8 percent.

The youth jobless rate was estimated at 10.4 percent for men and 23.3 percent for women.

The number of employed people fell by 49,000 to 32.45 million in September.

The employment rate slipped 0.1 percentage points from the previous month to 48.3 percent, standing at 65.8 percent for men and 31.2 percent for women.

Türkiye’s labor force expanded by 149,000 people to reach 35.41 million.

The labor force participation rate edged up 0.1 percentage points to 52.7 percent, recorded at 70.7 percent for men and 35.2 percent for women.