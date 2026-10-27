Capital Markets Board suspends activities of Tera, Pusula portfolios

Capital Markets Board suspends activities of Tera, Pusula portfolios

ISTANBUL
Capital Markets Board suspends activities of Tera, Pusula portfolios

Türkiye’s Capital Markets Board (SPK) has decided to temporarily suspend the capital markets activities of portfolio management firms Tera Portföy Yönetimi and Pusula Portföy Yönetimi, according to decisions published on the regulator’s website.

The board also decided to include investment funds, real estate investment funds and venture capital investment funds established by the two companies, which have been closed to transactions but are not yet in liquidation, in the liquidation process.

As part of the decision, private lender İşbank was appointed to oversee the liquidation of investment funds, real estate investment funds and venture capital investment funds founded by Tera Portföy Yönetimi. State-owned Ziraat Bankası was assigned to carry out the liquidation of the corresponding funds established by Pusula Portföy Yönetimi.

The decision comes amid turmoil in Türkiye’s investment fund sector that began in September after several funds managed by portfolio companies encountered difficulties meeting investor redemption requests.

Regulators subsequently ordered the liquidation of 131 funds managed by seven portfolio management firms, affecting more than 455,000 investors.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UK raises bank taxes to fund energy relief for households

UK raises bank taxes to fund energy relief for households
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK raises bank taxes to fund energy relief for households

    UK raises bank taxes to fund energy relief for households

  2. Iran to mobilize millions of students for weekly anti-US rallies

    Iran to mobilize millions of students for weekly anti-US rallies

  3. Former Fenerbahçe president denies drug trafficking charges

    Former Fenerbahçe president denies drug trafficking charges

  4. Akbank’s lending tops 3 trillion liras

    Akbank’s lending tops 3 trillion liras

  5. Minister, Ankara mayor hold talks in rare meeting

    Minister, Ankara mayor hold talks in rare meeting
Recommended
UK raises bank taxes to fund energy relief for households

UK raises bank taxes to fund energy relief for households
Akbank’s lending tops 3 trillion liras

Akbank’s lending tops 3 trillion liras
World Bank backs industrial upgrades with $485 million

World Bank backs industrial upgrades with $485 million
Services producer prices rise 0.17 pct in September

Services producer prices rise 0.17 pct in September
Export growth narrows September trade deficit

Export growth narrows September trade deficit
Canada signs UAE trade pact to diversify exports

Canada signs UAE trade pact to diversify exports
Eurozone banks tighten lending as demand weakens

Eurozone banks tighten lending as demand weakens
WORLD Iran to mobilize millions of students for weekly anti-US rallies

Iran to mobilize millions of students for weekly anti-US rallies

Iran’s Education Ministry has instructed schools across the country to organize weekly rallies against the United States and Israel, with millions of students expected to take part in gatherings scheduled for Wednesday evenings, according to state media.
ECONOMY UK raises bank taxes to fund energy relief for households

UK raises bank taxes to fund energy relief for households

Britain announced a temporary increase in bank taxes on Oct. 28 to help fund household energy relief as Finance Minister John Healey presented his first budget.
SPORTS Osimhen’s brace pips Fenerbahçe as Galatasaray wins 2-1

Osimhen’s brace pips Fenerbahçe as Galatasaray wins 2-1

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray beat archrivals Fenerbahçe 2-1 in a heated Istanbul derby on Oct. 26 to move to the top of Türkiye’s Süper Lig, with two players sent off after the final whistle.
﻿