Türkiye’s e-commerce sales forecast to hit 600 bln liras in November push

Türkiye’s e-commerce sales forecast to hit 600 bln liras in November push

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s e-commerce sales forecast to hit 600 bln liras in November push

Türkiye’s e-commerce volume is expected to reach 600 billion Turkish Liras during the November shopping campaign period, according to Hakan Çevikoğlu, chairman of the Electronic Commerce Operators Association (ETİD).

Çevikoğlu recalled that e-commerce volume in November 2025 rose 41.5 percent compared with the same month a year earlier. He said e-commerce’s share of overall trade rose to 22.4 percent in November, up from an average of 19.3 percent throughout 2025.

He noted that promotional campaigns have increasingly expanded to cover all of November.

“Campaign activity is expected to intensify around key dates such as Singles’ Day on Nov. 11, Teachers’ Day on Nov. 24, Shopping Friday on Nov. 27 and Cyber Monday on Nov. 30,” Çevikoğlu said.

Average basket values in November are expected to range between 7,000 and 7,500 liras, he added.

Çevikoğlu said strong consumer demand is anticipated in categories including apparel, footwear and accessories, electronics, white goods and small household appliances, cosmetics and personal care and home and living products.

Recalling that the number of products and services sold in November last year rose 11.6 percent year-on-year, he said total order volumes this November could increase by approximately 10 to 15 percent compared with the same period last year.

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