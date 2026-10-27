European automakers urge EU to protect Türkiye investments

ISTANBUL

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) has called for targeted exemptions to protect European manufacturers’ existing operations in Türkiye under the EU’s proposed “Made in EU” rules, warning that exclusion could weaken their competitiveness.

The call follows a Franco-German negotiating position that leaves Türkiye outside the proposed automotive framework while allowing for Britain’s inclusion.

The Industrial Accelerator Act, which seeks to strengthen European production against Chinese competition, has yet to be adopted.

Maria Linkova-Nijs, ACEA’s executive head of policy and strategy, told Daily Hürriyet that the association supported strengthening production in Europe but said manufacturers that had invested in good faith under existing rules should not be penalized.

“Investments by ACEA members operating in countries such as Türkiye and Morocco, particularly in the heavy commercial vehicle segment, must be taken into account in the ongoing negotiations,” she said.

ACEA members produced 29,000 trucks and 8,500 buses in Türkiye in 2025, according to Linkova-Nijs.

Excluding those operations could undermine competitiveness, put long-term investments at risk and create uncertainty over future production and investment decisions, she warned.

The association supports targeted exemptions for existing operations in neighboring countries closely integrated with Europe.

These should protect investments without creating loopholes or undermining the legislation’s objectives, she said.

Cengiz Eroldu, chairman of Türkiye’s Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD), also criticized the Franco-German position, saying it did not reflect Europe’s production and supply networks and lacked economic justification.

He said Türkiye and the EU were important suppliers and markets for each other.

Their customs union had supported three decades of industrial integration extending beyond trade to joint investment, manufacturing, engineering and research.

Excluding Türkiye would therefore risk harming European manufacturers with investments in the country as well as Turkish producers, he said.

Eroldu stressed that the Franco-German agreement represented the position of two member states, with negotiations on the final legislation continuing.

Industry representatives reviewed developments with Trade Minister Ömer Bolat on Oct. 19, he said.

OSD and other automotive associations are continuing contacts with EU institutions and member states to seek provisions that preserve joint production and supply chains.