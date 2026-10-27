Police detain 87 in Türkiye raids targeting ‘Daltons’ gang

Police detain 87 in Türkiye raids targeting ‘Daltons’ gang

ISTANBUL
Police detain 87 in Türkiye raids targeting ‘Daltons’ gang

Police on Oct. 27 detained 87 suspects, including 31 minors, in simultaneous raids targeting the Daltons gang across 30 of the country’s 81 provinces, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek has said.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office coordinated the raids with Istanbul police’s Organized Crime and Intelligence branches after investigators identified suspects believed to be preparing attacks.

Recruits found on social media allegedly received instructions for criminal acts through a WhatsApp group called “Dalton Brothers.”

Gürlek said on social media the operation targeted 100 suspects, including 34 minors. Efforts to capture the remaining 13 were continuing, he said.

The gang is allegedly run from Russia by Beratcan Gökdemir, who is wanted on an Interpol red notice. The network allegedly recruits gunmen through social media and directs them to carry out crimes. The Daltons are described as a new-generation crime network.

Türkiye, Daltonlar,

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