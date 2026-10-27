Legendary stallion Victory Gallop enjoys retirement in northwestern Türkiye

KOCAELİ

Retired stallion Victory Gallop walks through a paddock at İzmit Stud Farm. (AA Photo)

A 1998 Belmont Stakes winner famous for thwarting a Triple Crown bid in a thrilling photo finish, 31-year-old thoroughbred stallion Victory Gallop is enjoying retirement at a stud farm in the northwestern province of Kocaeli’s İzmit district.

Born in Canada in 1995, the stallion finished second to Real Quiet in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes before beating his rival by a nose in the Belmont Stakes as a 3-year-old — preventing a three-race sweep and securing one of the era’s most memorable victories.

After retiring from racing in 1999 and standing at stud in the United States starting in 2000, the thoroughbred was purchased by the Jockey Club of Türkiye (TJK). Arriving in March 2008, Victory Gallop began breeding that year and sired a first crop of Turkish foals in 2009. The legendary stallion went on to become one of the nation’s prominent breeding sires, providing uninterrupted stud services until 2025. The horse has resided at İzmit Stud Farm since 2015.

Victory Gallop’s 835 Turkish-born offspring include 2020 Gazi Derby winner Call To Victory. Of those foals, 661 went on to race, earning approximately 388 million Turkish Liras, according to TJK İzmit Stud Farm Manager Fatih Dereli. Several female offspring continue to contribute to breeding as broodmares, while successful sons serve as active stallions, Dereli noted.

The 31-year-old stallion’s daily routine has changed little since stepping down from breeding duties. Victory Gallop still spends daytime hours grazing alone in a paddock before returning to the barn for regular care. Dereli highlighted that offering stud services up to age 30 remains an exceptionally rare milestone globally.

“Victory Gallop is a part of our family,” Dereli said, noting that the friendly horse gets along exceptionally well with veterinarians and experienced grooms while continuing to attract foreign visitors.

Dereli credited attentive care, proper nutrition and the local climate for the stallion’s remarkable longevity, comparing İzmit’s rainfall, humidity, and fertile soil to England’s famed horse-racing hub, Newmarket. Staff members continue to care for the champion like their own child, he added.

The Triple Crown requires a 3-year-old thoroughbred to win the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and Belmont Stakes in the same year.