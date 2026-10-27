Istanbul exhibition unites 12 painters to support cancer care

Istanbul exhibition unites 12 painters to support cancer care

ISTANBUL
Istanbul exhibition unites 12 painters to support cancer care

Visitors view paintings at the Caddebostan Cultural Center in Istanbul. (AA Photo)

Bringing different artistic perspectives together for a shared cause, 12 painters join forces in an Istanbul exhibition to support children undergoing cancer treatment and their families.

Organized by the Hope Foundation for Children with Cancer (KAÇUV) in collaboration with Kadıköy Municipality, “12 Colors, Thousands of Hopes” remains open to visitors at the Caddebostan Cultural Center until Oct. 31.

The exhibition features works by Altan Çelem, Aygün Tuğay, Bahri Genç, Devrim Erbil, Didem Ünlü, Gazi Sansoy, Gürbüz Doğan Ekşioğlu, Mahir Güven, Saim Erken, Selahattin Aydın, Serap Muratanoğlu Eyrenci and Yalçın Gökçebağ. The collection offers visitors a chance to see all 12 painters’ works together.

Part of the proceeds from art sales will directly finance KAÇUV’s pediatric oncology programs. Visitors can view the collection and contribute to these medical and logistical aid efforts by purchasing works from the exhibition.

Kadıköy District Governor Muhittin Pamuk, Kadıköy Mayor Mesut Kösedağ and foundation Deputy Board Chairman Selçuk Öncer attended the opening. The participating painters and art enthusiasts also joined the event, where the artists’ works were presented to visitors.

KAÇUV was founded in 2000 by families whose children were receiving treatment and their doctors. The foundation operates Family Houses where children and their families can stay free of charge during clinical recovery, providing accommodation alongside its other support services.

It also carries out activities and projects in hospital pediatric hematology and oncology wards and its Family Houses. These seek to improve children’s quality of life through psychological, social, physical and medical support.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UK raises bank taxes to fund energy relief for households

UK raises bank taxes to fund energy relief for households
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK raises bank taxes to fund energy relief for households

    UK raises bank taxes to fund energy relief for households

  2. Iran to mobilize millions of students for weekly anti-US rallies

    Iran to mobilize millions of students for weekly anti-US rallies

  3. Former Fenerbahçe president denies drug trafficking charges

    Former Fenerbahçe president denies drug trafficking charges

  4. Akbank’s lending tops 3 trillion liras

    Akbank’s lending tops 3 trillion liras

  5. Minister, Ankara mayor hold talks in rare meeting

    Minister, Ankara mayor hold talks in rare meeting
Recommended
Former Fenerbahçe president denies drug trafficking charges

Former Fenerbahçe president denies drug trafficking charges
Minister, Ankara mayor hold talks in rare meeting

Minister, Ankara mayor hold talks in rare meeting
Erdoğan, Macron discuss UN leadership, bilateral ties in call

Erdoğan, Macron discuss UN leadership, bilateral ties in call
Türkiye, Bulgaria, Romania hold security meeting amid Black Sea attacks

Türkiye, Bulgaria, Romania hold security meeting amid Black Sea attacks
Türkiye says ready to sign maritime deal with Egypt

Türkiye says ready to sign maritime deal with Egypt
Cyprus leaders receive symbolic UN gift rooted in 2009 efforts

Cyprus leaders receive symbolic UN gift rooted in 2009 efforts
Sports events to mark Türkiye’s 103rd Republic Day

Sports events to mark Türkiye’s 103rd Republic Day
WORLD Iran to mobilize millions of students for weekly anti-US rallies

Iran to mobilize millions of students for weekly anti-US rallies

Iran’s Education Ministry has instructed schools across the country to organize weekly rallies against the United States and Israel, with millions of students expected to take part in gatherings scheduled for Wednesday evenings, according to state media.
ECONOMY UK raises bank taxes to fund energy relief for households

UK raises bank taxes to fund energy relief for households

Britain announced a temporary increase in bank taxes on Oct. 28 to help fund household energy relief as Finance Minister John Healey presented his first budget.
SPORTS Osimhen’s brace pips Fenerbahçe as Galatasaray wins 2-1

Osimhen’s brace pips Fenerbahçe as Galatasaray wins 2-1

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray beat archrivals Fenerbahçe 2-1 in a heated Istanbul derby on Oct. 26 to move to the top of Türkiye’s Süper Lig, with two players sent off after the final whistle.
﻿