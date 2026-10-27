Istanbul exhibition unites 12 painters to support cancer care

ISTANBUL

Visitors view paintings at the Caddebostan Cultural Center in Istanbul. (AA Photo)

Bringing different artistic perspectives together for a shared cause, 12 painters join forces in an Istanbul exhibition to support children undergoing cancer treatment and their families.

Organized by the Hope Foundation for Children with Cancer (KAÇUV) in collaboration with Kadıköy Municipality, “12 Colors, Thousands of Hopes” remains open to visitors at the Caddebostan Cultural Center until Oct. 31.

The exhibition features works by Altan Çelem, Aygün Tuğay, Bahri Genç, Devrim Erbil, Didem Ünlü, Gazi Sansoy, Gürbüz Doğan Ekşioğlu, Mahir Güven, Saim Erken, Selahattin Aydın, Serap Muratanoğlu Eyrenci and Yalçın Gökçebağ. The collection offers visitors a chance to see all 12 painters’ works together.

Part of the proceeds from art sales will directly finance KAÇUV’s pediatric oncology programs. Visitors can view the collection and contribute to these medical and logistical aid efforts by purchasing works from the exhibition.

Kadıköy District Governor Muhittin Pamuk, Kadıköy Mayor Mesut Kösedağ and foundation Deputy Board Chairman Selçuk Öncer attended the opening. The participating painters and art enthusiasts also joined the event, where the artists’ works were presented to visitors.

KAÇUV was founded in 2000 by families whose children were receiving treatment and their doctors. The foundation operates Family Houses where children and their families can stay free of charge during clinical recovery, providing accommodation alongside its other support services.

It also carries out activities and projects in hospital pediatric hematology and oncology wards and its Family Houses. These seek to improve children’s quality of life through psychological, social, physical and medical support.