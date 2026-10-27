İzmir removes 1.5 million tons of mud from bay

İzmir removes 1.5 million tons of mud from bay

İZMİR
İzmir removes 1.5 million tons of mud from bay

A group examines a map beside İzmir Bay, with an excavator extending from a dredging vessel into the water.

Municipal teams in Türkiye’s western province of İzmir have removed more than 1.5 million tons of mud from the city’s bay since Dec. 16, 2024, seeking to improve water circulation and support marine life.

The metropolitan municipality has begun a second phase off Çiğli’s Sasalı area, on the bay’s northern side, after completing dredging at the mouth of Peynircioğlu Stream in Mavişehir.

Two dredging vessels and four mud transport ships are working about 1.5 miles offshore to open a channel. The project involves 150 personnel and aims to deepen the water to 4 meters in an area where it is as shallow as 20 to 30 centimeters in places.

Crews transfer the excavated material from dredging vessels to transport ships, which carry it to an authorized disposal area outside the bay. A total of 1,503,785 tons of material has been removed since work began.

Metropolitan Municipality Gulf Unit Supervisor Halil İbrahim Acıoğlu said all six vessels had moved to Sasalı after finishing work at the stream’s mouth.

“Seeing the activity in the sea, the change in the water’s color and our contribution to marine life makes us really happy,” he said.

The municipality’s work targets shallowing that restricts natural water circulation in the northern bay. By opening a deeper channel through the seabed, crews aim to increase the movement of water and help improve conditions for the marine ecosystem.

İzmir, Türkiye’s third-largest metropolis, is built around an Aegean bay whose port serves ferries, cruise vessels and container ships.

Izmir,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UK raises bank taxes to fund energy relief for households

UK raises bank taxes to fund energy relief for households
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK raises bank taxes to fund energy relief for households

    UK raises bank taxes to fund energy relief for households

  2. Iran to mobilize millions of students for weekly anti-US rallies

    Iran to mobilize millions of students for weekly anti-US rallies

  3. Former Fenerbahçe president denies drug trafficking charges

    Former Fenerbahçe president denies drug trafficking charges

  4. Akbank’s lending tops 3 trillion liras

    Akbank’s lending tops 3 trillion liras

  5. Minister, Ankara mayor hold talks in rare meeting

    Minister, Ankara mayor hold talks in rare meeting
Recommended
Former Fenerbahçe president denies drug trafficking charges

Former Fenerbahçe president denies drug trafficking charges
Minister, Ankara mayor hold talks in rare meeting

Minister, Ankara mayor hold talks in rare meeting
Erdoğan, Macron discuss UN leadership, bilateral ties in call

Erdoğan, Macron discuss UN leadership, bilateral ties in call
Türkiye, Bulgaria, Romania hold security meeting amid Black Sea attacks

Türkiye, Bulgaria, Romania hold security meeting amid Black Sea attacks
Türkiye says ready to sign maritime deal with Egypt

Türkiye says ready to sign maritime deal with Egypt
Cyprus leaders receive symbolic UN gift rooted in 2009 efforts

Cyprus leaders receive symbolic UN gift rooted in 2009 efforts
Sports events to mark Türkiye’s 103rd Republic Day

Sports events to mark Türkiye’s 103rd Republic Day
WORLD Iran to mobilize millions of students for weekly anti-US rallies

Iran to mobilize millions of students for weekly anti-US rallies

Iran’s Education Ministry has instructed schools across the country to organize weekly rallies against the United States and Israel, with millions of students expected to take part in gatherings scheduled for Wednesday evenings, according to state media.
ECONOMY UK raises bank taxes to fund energy relief for households

UK raises bank taxes to fund energy relief for households

Britain announced a temporary increase in bank taxes on Oct. 28 to help fund household energy relief as Finance Minister John Healey presented his first budget.
SPORTS Osimhen’s brace pips Fenerbahçe as Galatasaray wins 2-1

Osimhen’s brace pips Fenerbahçe as Galatasaray wins 2-1

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray beat archrivals Fenerbahçe 2-1 in a heated Istanbul derby on Oct. 26 to move to the top of Türkiye’s Süper Lig, with two players sent off after the final whistle.
﻿