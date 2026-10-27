Erdoğan warns against new spiral of violence in Middle East

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has warned against a new spiral of violence amid reports that the United States and Israel are planning to resume attacks on Iran following the mid-term elections in the former.

“The recent surge in reports of attacks against our neighbor, Iran, has led to another rise in fuel prices. We hope that all parties will refrain from taking any steps that could drag our region into a new spiral of violence,” Erdoğan said following a regular cabinet meeting late on Oct. 26.

Erdoğan’s cautions came as there are growing signs that Washington and Tel Aviv might launch a new wave military campaign on Iran.

“We do not want to see new sources of tension and conflict in our region. Nor do we want to pay the price for a war started by others,” the president said, underlining the need for the establishment of an environment of peace and stability in the region.

He also recalled that Türkiye has engaged in intense diplomacy for regional stability, citing the recent ratification by Libya’s House of Representatives of a maritime delimitation agreement with Türkiye.

“The most concrete example of this is our policy toward Libya. We stood firm alongside the brotherly Libyan people during their most difficult times,” Erdoğan said, describing the 2019-dated agreement is of strategic importance.

“This agreement marked a major step in safeguarding the legitimate rights of Türkiye and Libya in the Eastern Mediterranean. Last week, there was another positive development. The agreement was unanimously approved by the Libyan House of Representatives,” he said.

This ratification is also a very good indication for the unification of Libya’s two divided administrations, President Erdoğan stated, “I find the development of this spirit to be exceedingly encouraging for Libya’s prosperous and secure future.”

On the reactions from Greece, Greek Cyprus, the European Union and Egypt on the ratification, Erdoğan said, “The reactions that followed the approval of the agreement, particularly those from the European Union, have no legitimate basis.”

Türkiye is pursuing a very clear policy in the eastern Mediterranean, Erdoğan underlined.

“We are not, so to speak, out to score a goal against anyone in the Eastern Mediterranean. We are simply concerned with protecting our maritime zone, rights and interests. We advocate for disputes to be addressed through peaceful means and resolved through dialogue with all coastal states. We expect all stakeholders, particularly the European Union, to display the same constructive will,” he stressed.