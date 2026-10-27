58 detained in probe at Istanbul’s Bakırköy municipality

ISTANBUL

Turkish authorities have detained 58 people as part of an investigation into alleged irregularities in public tenders and unlawful demands for payments from business owners seeking operating licenses at Istanbul’s Bakırköy municipality, with detention warrants issued for 68 suspects.

The operation was launched early morning on Oct. 27 following an investigation into allegations of rigged tenders, public losses and bribery at the municipality, which is run by the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

Investigators examined 42 tender files covering the 2024-2026 period, while telephone traffic records and reports from the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) were analyzed. Technical surveillance measures were also reportedly used during the inquiry.

The 68 suspects include deputy mayors, municipal council members, municipal employees and company representatives. Authorities issued orders for their arrest and detention, as well as searches and seizures.

Among the 58 people detained in the morning operation were five deputy mayors and two municipal council members. The detained deputy mayors were identified as Nurcan Alan, Ali Rıza Akyüz, Cemalettin Özdemir, Arda Karadağ and Abdülhamit Pehlivan.

The investigation comes amid a series of corruption and bribery probes involving municipalities governed by the CHP.

Bakırköy Mayor and municipal council members were also reportedly expected to leave the CHP and join the newly formed New Party on Oct. 27. The political developments followed the resignations of Maltepe Mayor Esin Köymen and Kadıköy Mayor Mesut Kösedağı from the CHP to join the same party. The allegations remain subject to investigation.