PKK-linked group begins integration into Iraqi security forces

PKK-linked group begins integration into Iraqi security forces

BAGHDAD
PKK-linked group begins integration into Iraqi security forces

 

The PKK-linked Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS) announced the end of its independent military structure on Oct. 26 as Iraqi forces began taking over its positions and integrating its members into state security institutions.

A handover ceremony on Mount Sinjar marked the start of implementation under Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s supervision.

The agreement covers 4,165 members of the YBS and the all-female Sinjar Women’s Units (YJS), according to the group.

Lt. Gen. Saad Maan, head of Iraq’s Security Media Cell, said federal forces had taken control of the mountain’s highest point, with further positions to be handed over.

“Today is not a stage of negotiation but one of actual implementation,” Maan said.

He told Anadolu Agency that members, including women, would join the Interior Ministry and the Popular Mobilization Forces, also known as Hashd al-Shaabi.

Specialized committees will oversee their integration.

The prime minister’s military spokesman, Sabah al-Numan, said the transfer of security responsibilities to federal authorities was part of the government’s policy of bringing weapons under state control.

He cited constitutional provisions prohibiting military groups outside the official armed forces.

The handover follows a September agreement between Türkiye and Iraq to establish full federal control over Sinjar and prevent foreign armed groups from operating there.

It also comes amid the PKK’s disarmament process.

Turkish security sources said earlier this month that the organization had vacated four bases in northern Iraq’s Metina area on Oct. 8.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UK raises bank taxes to fund energy relief for households

UK raises bank taxes to fund energy relief for households
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK raises bank taxes to fund energy relief for households

    UK raises bank taxes to fund energy relief for households

  2. Iran to mobilize millions of students for weekly anti-US rallies

    Iran to mobilize millions of students for weekly anti-US rallies

  3. Former Fenerbahçe president denies drug trafficking charges

    Former Fenerbahçe president denies drug trafficking charges

  4. Akbank’s lending tops 3 trillion liras

    Akbank’s lending tops 3 trillion liras

  5. Minister, Ankara mayor hold talks in rare meeting

    Minister, Ankara mayor hold talks in rare meeting
Recommended
Iran to mobilize millions of students for weekly anti-US rallies

Iran to mobilize millions of students for weekly anti-US rallies
Sharaa hails ties as Iraqi premier visits Damascus

Sharaa hails ties as Iraqi premier visits Damascus
US cruise ship suspends global voyage due to fuel costs

US cruise ship suspends global voyage due to fuel costs
US to grant Bolsonaro visa as he flees Brazil

US to grant Bolsonaro visa as he flees Brazil
Burnham reignites Britain’s divisive Brexit debate

Burnham reignites Britain’s divisive Brexit debate
Trump: Putin-Zelensky talks to be set up ‘very soon’

Trump: Putin-Zelensky talks to be set up ‘very soon’
Dozens killed as high-speed trains collide in Spain

Dozens killed as high-speed trains collide in Spain
WORLD Iran to mobilize millions of students for weekly anti-US rallies

Iran to mobilize millions of students for weekly anti-US rallies

Iran’s Education Ministry has instructed schools across the country to organize weekly rallies against the United States and Israel, with millions of students expected to take part in gatherings scheduled for Wednesday evenings, according to state media.
ECONOMY UK raises bank taxes to fund energy relief for households

UK raises bank taxes to fund energy relief for households

Britain announced a temporary increase in bank taxes on Oct. 28 to help fund household energy relief as Finance Minister John Healey presented his first budget.
SPORTS Osimhen’s brace pips Fenerbahçe as Galatasaray wins 2-1

Osimhen’s brace pips Fenerbahçe as Galatasaray wins 2-1

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray beat archrivals Fenerbahçe 2-1 in a heated Istanbul derby on Oct. 26 to move to the top of Türkiye’s Süper Lig, with two players sent off after the final whistle.
﻿