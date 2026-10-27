PKK-linked group begins integration into Iraqi security forces

BAGHDAD

The PKK-linked Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS) announced the end of its independent military structure on Oct. 26 as Iraqi forces began taking over its positions and integrating its members into state security institutions.

A handover ceremony on Mount Sinjar marked the start of implementation under Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s supervision.

The agreement covers 4,165 members of the YBS and the all-female Sinjar Women’s Units (YJS), according to the group.

Lt. Gen. Saad Maan, head of Iraq’s Security Media Cell, said federal forces had taken control of the mountain’s highest point, with further positions to be handed over.

“Today is not a stage of negotiation but one of actual implementation,” Maan said.

He told Anadolu Agency that members, including women, would join the Interior Ministry and the Popular Mobilization Forces, also known as Hashd al-Shaabi.

Specialized committees will oversee their integration.

The prime minister’s military spokesman, Sabah al-Numan, said the transfer of security responsibilities to federal authorities was part of the government’s policy of bringing weapons under state control.

He cited constitutional provisions prohibiting military groups outside the official armed forces.

The handover follows a September agreement between Türkiye and Iraq to establish full federal control over Sinjar and prevent foreign armed groups from operating there.

It also comes amid the PKK’s disarmament process.

Turkish security sources said earlier this month that the organization had vacated four bases in northern Iraq’s Metina area on Oct. 8.