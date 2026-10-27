Cats’ well-being linked to owners’ emotional states

LONDON

Cats’ bonding hormone levels are linked to those of their owners.

Cats’ emotional well-being may be linked to their owners’ emotional states through the hormone oxytocin, according to a study published in the journal “iScience.”



Researchers from Kyoto University and Azabu University in Japan tracked 29 cats and 19 owners over one month, measuring levels of oxytocin, associated with social bonding, and cortisol, a stress hormone.



The study found that higher oxytocin levels in cats were associated with higher levels in their owners and fewer negative mood states, including anxiety and tension. Higher stress levels in owners were also linked to lower oxytocin levels in their cats.



Spending more time in close physical proximity to cats was associated with greater energy and vitality among owners, while the length of time they had owned their pets showed no similar link.



Researchers said further studies are needed to establish whether owners’ emotional states affect their cats or whether affectionate cats improve their owners’ moods.