Cats’ well-being linked to owners’ emotional states

Cats’ well-being linked to owners’ emotional states

LONDON
Cats’ well-being linked to owners’ emotional states

Cats’ bonding hormone levels are linked to those of their owners.

Catsemotional well-being may be linked to their owners’ emotional states through the hormone oxytocin, according to a study published in the journal “iScience.”


Researchers from Kyoto University and Azabu University in Japan tracked 29 cats and 19 owners over one month, measuring levels of oxytocin, associated with social bonding, and cortisol, a stress hormone.


The study found that higher oxytocin levels in cats were associated with higher levels in their owners and fewer negative mood states, including anxiety and tension. Higher stress levels in owners were also linked to lower oxytocin levels in their cats.


Spending more time in close physical proximity to cats was associated with greater energy and vitality among owners, while the length of time they had owned their pets showed no similar link.


Researchers said further studies are needed to establish whether owners’ emotional states affect their cats or whether affectionate cats improve their owners’ moods.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UK raises bank taxes to fund energy relief for households

UK raises bank taxes to fund energy relief for households
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK raises bank taxes to fund energy relief for households

    UK raises bank taxes to fund energy relief for households

  2. Iran to mobilize millions of students for weekly anti-US rallies

    Iran to mobilize millions of students for weekly anti-US rallies

  3. Former Fenerbahçe president denies drug trafficking charges

    Former Fenerbahçe president denies drug trafficking charges

  4. Akbank’s lending tops 3 trillion liras

    Akbank’s lending tops 3 trillion liras

  5. Minister, Ankara mayor hold talks in rare meeting

    Minister, Ankara mayor hold talks in rare meeting
Recommended
Korkut Ata Turkish World Film Festival returns to Istanbul

Korkut Ata Turkish World Film Festival returns to Istanbul
4,000-year-old dog paw prints found at Kütahya’s Tavşanlı Mound

4,000-year-old dog paw prints found at Kütahya’s Tavşanlı Mound
Gustav Klimt’s landscape to headline Christie’s 20th Century Evening Sale

Gustav Klimt’s landscape to headline Christie’s 20th Century Evening Sale
Dutch broadcaster pulls out of Eurovision

Dutch broadcaster pulls out of Eurovision
Swift, Lovett inducted into Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

Swift, Lovett inducted into Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame
Teos excavations shed light on 2,200-year-old history

Teos excavations shed light on 2,200-year-old history
Berksoy’s work to join Istanbul Modern collection

Berksoy’s work to join Istanbul Modern collection
WORLD Iran to mobilize millions of students for weekly anti-US rallies

Iran to mobilize millions of students for weekly anti-US rallies

Iran’s Education Ministry has instructed schools across the country to organize weekly rallies against the United States and Israel, with millions of students expected to take part in gatherings scheduled for Wednesday evenings, according to state media.
ECONOMY UK raises bank taxes to fund energy relief for households

UK raises bank taxes to fund energy relief for households

Britain announced a temporary increase in bank taxes on Oct. 28 to help fund household energy relief as Finance Minister John Healey presented his first budget.
SPORTS Osimhen’s brace pips Fenerbahçe as Galatasaray wins 2-1

Osimhen’s brace pips Fenerbahçe as Galatasaray wins 2-1

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray beat archrivals Fenerbahçe 2-1 in a heated Istanbul derby on Oct. 26 to move to the top of Türkiye’s Süper Lig, with two players sent off after the final whistle.
﻿