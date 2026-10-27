Hattusha archives shed light on 120 years of archaeological discoveries

ÇORUM

Historical photographs from the archives of the German Archaeological Institute and the excavation team document the evolution of archaeological research at the Hittite capital. (İHA Photo)

Historical photographs from archaeological excavations at Hattusha, the capital of the Hittite Empire, are bringing the past into focus as the ancient city marks the 40th anniversary of its inclusion on UNESCO’s World Heritage List.

Compiled from the archives of the German Archaeological Institute and the Hattusha excavation team, the photographs shed light on scientific efforts to uncover the remains of a civilization that flourished thousands of years ago and highlight Anatolia’s rich cultural heritage.

Located in the Boğazkale district of Çorum province, Hattusa played a central political, administrative and religious role in the Hittite Empire during the second millennium B.C.

Added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 1986, the ancient city is known for its advanced urban planning, monumental fortifications, palaces, temples and impressive stonework.

The city’s fortifications extend for more than 8 kilometers. The Lion Gate and King’s Gate reflect the architectural and artistic achievements of the Hittites, while the Great Temple in the Lower City provides important clues about religious life at the time.

At the nearby Yazılıkaya open-air rock sanctuary, reliefs of gods and goddesses carved into the rock offer insights into Hittite beliefs. Together, these structures provide a comprehensive picture of the civilization’s urban life, religious practices and worldview.

Preserving the visual memory of history

Excavations at Hattusha began in 1906 and have continued for more than a century, bringing to light remains that had lain buried for thousands of years. Historical photographs taken during different phases of the excavations document this long scientific undertaking.



Images of excavation teams, work sites and the process of uncovering archaeological structures show the effort and research behind the remains visitors see today.

By documenting structures before and during their excavation, the photographs provide a visual record of how the site has changed over the decades. They also connect earlier archaeological work with current research, turning archival material into a record that links the past with the present.

The photographs preserved in the archives of the German Archaeological Institute and the Hattusha excavation team illustrate the development of archaeological research and the importance of documenting cultural heritage. They also demonstrate that protecting the past involves not only preserving historic structures but also safeguarding the scientific records that explain how they were discovered and studied.

Çorum Governor Ali Çalgan said Hattusha was an important part of humanity’s shared civilizational heritage, extending beyond Anatolia.

“Hattusha holds a distinguished place in the collective memory of humanity with its historical heritage, which has survived for thousands of years,” Çalgan said.

He noted that the Hittite civilization’s achievements in state administration, law, architecture and diplomacy demonstrated Anatolia’s importance in world history.

The historical excavation photographs, he added, documented not only the past but also the process of uncovering the heritage, the work of scientists and the recording of history for future generations.

“Every photograph is a valuable part of the connection between the past and the present and of our responsibility to protect our cultural heritage,” he said.

Çalgan also highlighted Çorum’s other important archaeological sites, including Şapinuva and Alacahöyük, saying the province was home to a wealth of remains that illuminate the region’s ancient civilizations.

Every artifact from Hattusha, he said, helps researchers understand the knowledge, art and way of life of the civilizations that developed in the region.

The 40th anniversary of Hattusha’s inclusion on UNESCO’s World Heritage List provides an opportunity to renew public attention to the site and strengthen efforts to preserve and promote its heritage internationally, Çalgan added.