Türkiye authorizes probe into staff over school shooting

KAHRAMANMARAŞ

(AFP Photo)

Turkish authorities have authorized an investigation into four staff members of Ayser Çalık Middle School in the southeastern province of Kahramanmaraş over a shooting in April that killed nine students and a teacher, with an inspection report alleging that the school principal and deputy principal left the building after witnessing the attack.

Inspectors from the Education Ministry prepared a preliminary report recommending investigations into the former principal, identified by the initials C.K., deputy principal F.B., religious culture and ethics teacher A.T., and guidance counselor E.İ. The decision was sent to prosecutors.

According to the report, the principal and deputy principal went to the floor where the shooting was taking place after hearing gunshots but left the school after seeing the attack. They were accused of failing to fulfill their responsibilities to protect students, direct them to safe areas and organize their evacuation.

The religious culture teacher, allegedly heard gunshots, looked toward their source and then ran to the ground floor without taking steps to protect students. The report said prosecutors should assess whether the teacher’s conduct constituted abandonment of duty.

The guidance counselor was scrutinized over reports from students about the suspect’s violent tendencies and the follow-up to counseling services. Inspectors concluded that the counselor may have failed to meet reporting obligations under Türkiye’s Child Protection Law.

The April 15 attack was carried out by student İsa Aras Mersinli, who killed 10 people and wounded 15 others. The suspect’s parents, Uğur and Peyman Pınar Mersinli, were arrested. The trial of the parents began in recent weeks, with the next hearing postponed until Dec. 4.