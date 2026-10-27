Turkish parliamentary panel approves Mecca Pact

ANKARA

(AA Photo)

A parliamentary panel has approved the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement that paves the way for the establishment of the Türkiye-Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Mecca Alliance.

The Turkish parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee was convened on Oct. 27 under the leadership of the committee leader, ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) deputy Fuat Oktay and with the participation of Deputy Foreign Minister Levent Gümrükçü.

The leaders from three founding members signed the agreement on Aug. 7 in Riyadh. Türkiye is mulling over providing defensive support to Saudi Arabia after the parliament ratifies it and authorizes the government to send troops abroad.

The commission approved the agreement with the votes of the People’s Alliance, composed by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

The agreement will later be brought to the General Assembly as part of the ratification process.

Deputy Foreign Minister Gümrükçü, in his explanations about the agreement, stressed that this is purely defensive. “This agreement is not an alternative to NATO but complementary to it,” he said.

“The Mecca Agreement, which is entirely defense-oriented, does not target any country. It is open to the participation of all regional countries that respect international law, particularly the principles of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, refraining from the use of force except for self-defense, and non-interference in internal affairs, while pursuing the goal of ensuring regional peace and security,” he stated.

In his opening statement, Oktay also recalled that the trilateral agreement is aiming to establish peace and stability in the region through boosting collective security and deterrence. He stressed that this agreement is purely defensive and not against any third party.

“On the contrary, our country is a party to defense agreements aimed at peace and stability that will increase deterrence and fortify our geography,” he stated.

The opposition lawmakers from the New Party, Democracy and Equality Party (DEM) and the Good Party, however, questioned the motives of the Mecca Alliance, especially at a moment when Saudi

Arabia is in an armed conflict with Yemen-based Iran-backed Houthi groups.



Yeni Party Deputy Utku Çakırözer explained that the main opposition will vote against the Mecca Alliance and the defense agreement with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia saying, “We are of the opinion that this agreement will add additional risks to our country’s security.”

“We don’t want to see that our soldiers are deployed to Yemen,” he stated.

The agreement is expected to be brought to the parliament’s General Assembly in the first week of November.