Danish transport minister resigns over stress-related illness

Danish transport minister resigns over stress-related illness

COPENHAGEN
Danish transport minister resigns over stress-related illness

 

Danish Transport Minister Signe Munk is stepping down because of stress-related illness, the prime minister’s office announced on Oct. 27.

“I have become ill with stress. And I have decided to step down as minister,” Munk wrote on Facebook.

Karina Lorentzen Dehnhardt will replace her as minister for cities, rural areas and transport, the office said.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was due to present the incoming minister to King Frederik X later that day.

Denmark, resignation,

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