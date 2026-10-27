Erdoğan, Bahçeli hold talks in Ankara

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli at the presidential complex in Ankara on Oct. 27.

The meeting began at 2 p.m. and lasted about an hour. It was closed to the press, and no statement was issued on the discussions.

Communications Director Burhanettin Duran had announced the meeting earlier in the day in a social media post.