Minister, Ankara mayor hold talks in rare meeting

ANKARA

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum received Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş at his office. (DHA Photo)

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum held a meeting with Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş on Oct. 28, amid speculation that the latter could switch political allegiance.

In a social media post released following the meeting at the ministry, Kurum stressed that the talks focused on assessing the needs of the capital.

“We will continue to work together through common sense for our Ankara and support every step that will improve the lives of our fellow citizens,” he said.

Yavaş, meanwhile, said the two also discussed several projects that he had previously presented to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

On Sept. 9, Yavaş met with Erdoğan at the Presidential Complex in Beştepe after informing both the main opposition New Party leader Özgür Özel and the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu of the meeting.

Yavaş said he personally conveyed his request for a meeting to the president.

At the time, Yavaş dismissed speculation that he might switch parties, saying his discussions with Erdoğan focused exclusively on Ankara’s investments and future.

“If this stance is considered a source of discomfort by the headquarters of either party, I will not hesitate to do what is necessary,” he said at that time.

Following criticism over his meeting with Erdoğan, Yavaş resigned from CHP on Sept. 23, announcing that he would continue his political career as an independent politician.

Since the 2024 local elections, several mayors elected from the opposition party have defected to the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).