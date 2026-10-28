Akbank’s lending tops 3 trillion liras

ISTANBUL

Akbank CEO Kaan Gür.

Akbank’s total lending reached 3.035 trillion Turkish Liras in the first nine months of 2026, including 2.334 trillion liras in cash loans, the bank said in a statement on Oct. 27.

Deposits stood at 2.641 trillion liras and total assets at 4.198 trillion liras. The bank’s consolidated capital adequacy ratio was 16.7 percent.

Akbank reported a consolidated net profit of 45.933 billion liras for January-September, after tax expenses of 16.897 billion liras.

CEO Kaan Gür said higher energy prices and geopolitical uncertainty continued to affect the global economy and financial markets in the third quarter.

Central banks in advanced economies had adopted a tighter monetary stance in response to growing inflationary pressures, he said.

In Türkiye, progress in reducing inflation and improving macroeconomic balances had allowed authorities to take gradual steps toward normalization, Gür said.