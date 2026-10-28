Services producer prices rise 0.17 pct in September

Services producer prices rise 0.17 pct in September

ANKARA
Services producer prices rise 0.17 pct in September

Türkiye’s services producer price index rose 0.17 percent in September from the previous month and 33.23 percent from a year earlier, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Oct. 28.

The index was 32.88 percent above its level at the end of 2025.

The 12-month average rise stood at 34.31 percent.

All six main service groups recorded price increases compared with September last year.

Transportation and storage posted the largest annual increase, at 39.99 percent.

Prices in the sector also rose 1.78 percent from August.

Annual increases were 32.44 percent in professional, scientific and technical services, 30.17 percent in administrative and support services, 28.09 percent in accommodation and food services and 28.03 percent in information and communication.

Real estate services recorded the smallest annual rise, at 21.93 percent.

On a monthly basis, prices fell 2.53 percent in administrative and support services, 2.51 percent in real estate and 1.16 percent in accommodation and food services.

Professional, scientific and technical services prices rose 0.84 percent from August, while information and communication prices increased 0.37 percent.

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